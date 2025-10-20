704 Outdoor Faceoff Coming to Truist Field

Published on October 20, 2025 under International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights and the ACCHL are proud to present the 704 Outdoor Faceoff, an event featuring six college hockey games to be played at Truist Field. An outdoor hockey rink will be assembled on the diamond for fans to enjoy the entertaining matchups from the stadium's seating bowl.

The action begins on Thursday, November 13 with Auburn and Coastal Carolina. Face-off will be at 7:30pm with the gates opening at 6:00pm. Friday, November 14 will be South Carolina vs. North Carolina followed by Alabama vs. North Carolina State on Saturday, November 15.

"It is an honor to return to Truist Field for the 704 Outdoor Faceoff. The Knights and their staff provide a first-class experience for both players and fans. Building off of last year's success, we are excited to welcome Alabama from the heart of SEC Country to Charlotte, in the heart of ACC Country. Go Pack!" - Tim Healy, Head Coach of Icepack Hockey.

Three more matchups are scheduled for the following week, all beginning at 7:30pm: Georgia Tech faces off against East Carolina on Thursday, November 20; Georgia takes on Virginia Tech on Friday, November 21; and on Saturday, November 22 Appalachian State will play UNC Charlotte. This is the fourth straight year UNC Charlotte is playing in this event.

"Virginia Tech is proud to have been selected to represent the ACCHL at Truist Field in the 704 Outdoor Faceoff against the Georgia Bulldogs. We look forward to partnering with the ACCHL and the Knights to provide a first-class experience for both players and fans. Go Hokies!" - Dave Standley, Assistant Coach of Virginia Tech Ice Hockey.

For tickets and more information about the 704 Outdoor Faceoff, fans can visit CharlotteKnights.com. Tickets for all six games are currently available.

The Atlantic Coast Conference Hockey League, established in 1995, is committed to providing a quality athletic environment as an integral part of the student's overall educational experience. As an organization, the ACCHL, its member institutions, the ACCHL officials, and the student athletes are committed to the following values: Honor, Respect, Safety, Excellence, Balance, and Autonomy.

704 Outdoor Faceoff Full Schedule:

November 13: Auburn vs. Coastal Carolina

November 14: South Carolina vs. UNC

November 15: Alabama vs. N.C. State

November 20: Georgia Tech vs. ECU

November 21: Georgia vs. Virginia Tech

November 22: Appalachian State vs. Charlotte







