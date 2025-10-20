Cosmic Baseball Announces July 3rd, 2026 Game at Sahlen Field

Published on October 20, 2025 under International League (IL)

After the initial announcement that downtown Buffalo will be glowing cosmic in 2026, Cosmic Baseball is excited to announce today the game date for Sahlen Field is Friday, July 3, 2026, in what is sure to be an Independence Eve event until any other in Bisons history!

Fans are able to enter the Cosmic Ticket Lottery today for a chance to purchase tickets to the July 3rd tour stop at Sahlen Field by visiting ChiliPeppersBaseball.com or Bisons.com/Cosmic.

As seen on The Today Show, ABC News, Sports Illustrated, MLB Network, and many more, Cosmic Baseball is flipping America's favorite pastime on its head with an electrifying, glow-in-the-dark twist. Fans can watch two professional Cosmic teams: The Cosmic Chili Peppers and The Glow Mojis take the field under black light in a jaw-dropping spectacle. The show is part baseball, part neon-fueled party, and 100% unforgettable. Neon uniforms, UV-reactive baseballs, and electrifying entertainment make Cosmic Baseball a must-see event.

With their first ever game in Buffalo, NY set for Friday, July 3rd, the debut of Cosmic Baseball at Sahlen Field will be an unforgettable opportunity for the fans of Western New York to start their Independence Holiday weekend celebration at the ballpark!

Fans can stay up to date with news regarding the Sahlen Field tour stop by following @gochilipeppers on instagram or by visiting Chilipeppersbaseball.com.







