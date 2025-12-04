Cosmic Takeover Tour Announces Second Game at Sahlen Field, Saturday, July 4th, 2026; Ticket Lottery Open

With the Cosmic Takeover Tour debut at Sahlen Field on Friday, July 3rd sold out and the excitement to see this one-of-a-kind baseball experience continuing to grow, Cosmic Baseball has announced a second game in Buffalo, NY, to be played on Independence Night, Saturday, July 4th, at Sahlen Field (first pitch TBA).

Fans can once again enter the Cosmic Baseball Ticket Lottery at Bisons.com/Cosmic as well as ChiliPeppersBaseball.com for the ability to purchase tickets to the game on July 4th. All fans that were not chosen from the ticket lottery for the July 3rd game will be automatically entered into the July 4th lottery.

Group Ticket Options are also available for the game on Saturday, July 4th, with more information provided upon lottery signup.

Tickets for the debut game of Cosmic Baseball on Friday, July 3rd sold out on the first day the ticket lottery was activated.

As seen on The Today Show, ABC News, Sports Illustrated, MLB Network, and many more, Cosmic Baseball is flipping America's favorite pastime on its head with an electrifying, glow-in-the-dark twist. Fans can watch two professional Cosmic teams: The Cosmic Chili Peppers and The Glow Mojis take the field under black light in a jaw-dropping spectacle. The show is part baseball, part neon-fueled party, and 100% unforgettable. Neon uniforms, UV-reactive baseballs, and electrifying entertainment make Cosmic Baseball a must-see event.

