Bisons President Mike Buczkowski to be Inducted into Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame Tonight

Published on November 11, 2025 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Longtime Buffalo Bisons executive and current President of Rich Baseball Operations, Mike Buczkowski, will be inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame TONIGHT at the Hall's annual Induction Ceremony & Dinner at the Buffalo Convention Center (Ceremonies at 7pm).

The ceremonies will also include the induction of legendary Buffalo broadcaster John Murphy, who was part of the Bisons Broadcasting team for four seasons, 1985-1988. Buczkowski becomes the third former Bisons General Manager to be inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame, joining Dan Carnevale and Don Colpoys, while Murphy joins legendary Bisons broadcasters Stan Barron and Ralph Hubbell in the Hall.

Buczkowski is set to begin his 40th year in the Bisons organization and his eighth as the President of Rich Baseball Operations, overseeing the overall operation of not only the Bisons, but also the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals and the 2025 MLB Draft League Champion West Virginia Black Bears. Prior to that position, the native-Buffalonian served as the Bisons general manager from 1994-2019, the longest tenure of any GM in Buffalo Bisons history.

During his tenure as Bisons GM, the Bisons won three league championships, lead their league in attendance seven times, and were given the Baseball America Bob Freitas Award for Overall Operational Excellence in 2001.

Buczkowski was also inducted into the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame in 2024, the John Timon Society in 2022 and the Bishop Timon High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2010. He was the 2019 International League Executive of the Year.

Along with his baseball duties, Buczkowski is a member of the Western New York United Against Drug & Alcohol Abuse Foundation, the Buffalo Police Foundation, the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation and is a member of the Board of Trustees at Villa Maria College.







International League Stories from November 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.