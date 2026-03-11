Bisons 'What's New' at Sahlen Field in 2026 Includes New Events, Food Offerings & Exceptional Values

Published on March 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Bisons Baseball experience at Sahlen Field means two things... unforgettable ballpark experiences and exceptional values. And with the goal of once again delivering both to the great baseball fans of Western New York and Southern Ontario in 2026, the Bisons today unveiled "What's New at the Ballpark" -an exciting collection of new promotional theme nights, delicious food and beverage offerings and deep discounted ticket offerings.

Just 16 days away, Opening Day at Sahlen Field is Friday, March 27 (1:05 p.m.) as the Herd hosts Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the earliest season opener in the team history. The Bisons will then host the RailRiders for Opening Weekend, Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29, where Kids Tickets are just $10 each at the Sahlen Field Box Office and the first 1,000 kids at each game will receive a FREE Hot Dog/Soda/Cotton Candy Giveaway.

All Bisons single-game tickets, ticket packages and group party areas are on sale now at Bisons.com and at the Sahlen Field Box Office.

Exceptional Ballpark Values

Always an affordable sports entertainment option, bringing the entire family to a Bisons game has never been easier! For the 2026 season, the Bisons will have a number of new and deeper discounted ticket offers for fans to take advantage of when they head down to beautiful Sahlen Field.

Family Value Nights & $10 Tickets for All Fans: Every Thursday night game (11 games) in 2026 will be a Family Value Night, presented by AAA Insurance, where game tickets for all fans are just $10 each! Plus, Family Value Nights also include select $3 Concessions for kids like Chicken Nuggets, Nachos & Ice Cream as well as special Gift Shop discounts.

Kids' Month with $10 Kids Tickets on 15 Games: Tickets for kids 14 years old and younger are just $10 each at the Sahlen Field Box Office for all 15 March/April home games, including Opening Day on Friday, March 27 (1:05 p.m.), Opening Weekend with the Kids Eat Free Giveaway (March 28-29), Anderson's Kids Week (April 7-12) and our Trading Card Night Honda fridaynightbash!? with Fireworks (April 24).

Fans who purchase single-game tickets in advance of game day will see even greater savings in 2026. Our Advance Ticket Price is now OVER 20% OFF the regular price for single-game tickets.

The Bisons will be offering a limited number of Family Value Ticket Packs for every Bisons game in 2026, from Star Wars Night to Harry Potter Night or any of the team's 18 fireworks dates. For only $99, the Family Value Pack includes 4 game tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas and a gift shop discount.

The Bisons 'At-Par Pricing Discount' for Canadian fans is valid on ALL single-game tickets throughout the entire 2026 season. Canadian fans should visit Bisons.com/Canada for information on how they can purchase their Bisons tickets 'At Par.'

Our popular Season Starter Ticket Pack now features its greatest discount. With a game ticket to each of the Bisons first 15 games for just $4 a game, fans who purchase the Season Starter Pack SAVE 83%!

For more information about all these amazing ticket discounts and special offers, fans should visit Bisons.com.

Every Game is an Event

Along with the all new Family Value Night Thursdays, the Bisons have once again complemented ballpark staples like Star Wars Night (June 13), Father's Day (June 21) and Harry Potter Night (August 22) with a collection of new Theme Nights and Giveaways fans are sure to enjoy in 2026. Among the lineup of 11 Honda fridaynightbash!? themes are the debuts of Pajama Night (July 23) with a pregame Bisons Slipper Giveaway, presented by The Glen Iris Inn at Letchworth State Park, Theatre Night (August 21) with Shea's Performing Arts and a Ballpark Meat Raffle (September 4), presented by Latina Boulevard Foods. Kids will be sure to grab their soda pops for the all new KPop Night as part of Women in Sports Night (August 8), presented by M&T Bank, or grab all new giveaways like the Vladdy Jr. Jersey Cooler Bag (August 23), presented by Rodriguez Construction Group, Stadium Sling Bag (May 31), presented by the Rich Entertainment Group and Cookie Cutter Giveaway on Christmas in July (July 10), presented by Frost Artisan Bakery.

The Bisons are also thrilled to partner with KeyBank on an American 250th Celebration, a three-game celebration May 15-17 that will include one of the team's largest Fireworks Shows of the season (May 15) and an Armed Forces Day Celebration (May 16).

Some new elements that will be part of returning fan-favorite events include the first ever postgame Dogs Walk the Bases after the first of six Tops Dog Days at the ballpark on April 24. The popular 'Friendship Bracelet Night on June 12 will feature a performance by DJ Swiftie before the game and as the Star Wars Night tradition passes the quarter-million fan mark on June 13, kids will be able to test out a giant Millennium Falcon inflatable. Harry Potter Night (August 22) will now feature a Harry Potter Banner Giveaway that celebrates the film's 25th anniversary.

Cosmic Baseball Comes to Buffalo

America's favorite pastime... with an electrifying, glow-in-the-dark twist! For the first time ever, Cosmic Baseball is coming to Sahlen Field, July 3-4, for a baseball entertainment experience unlike any other. Fans can watch the Chili Peppers and Glow Mojis take the field under black light in a jaw-dropping spectacle that's part baseball, part neon-fueled party...and 100% unforgettable. Neon uniforms, UV-reactive baseballs, home run derbies and non-stop entertainment are just part of the Cosmic experience!

While the game on Friday, July 3 is sold out, tickets are available for Cosmic Baseball on Saturday, July 4. All tickets are just $35 each, but fans need to enter Cosmic Baseball's Ticket Lottery at Bisons.com/Cosmic for the chance to purchase.

Taco Tuesdays & Wing Wednesdays in the Pub at the Park

There's no better place to fill up before a Bisons game than at the Pub at the Park restaurant and its All-You-Can-Eat Buffet. In 2026, the Pub at the Park is getting Bisons homestands started the right way with Taco Tuesdays and Wing Wednesdays! For all Tuesday games, the Pub will feature an All-You-Can-Eat Taco Station as part of the buffet package. On Wednesday, it's All-You-Can-Eat Wings with a 'Hall of Flame' twist! The Wings available in the restaurant will be a rotation of award-winning sauces from past National Buffalo Wing Festivals at the ballpark!

The bar at Pub at the Park always features a great lineup of local craft beer offerings, but now will also offer a fun line of adult "Boozy Milkshakes." Milkshake flavors will include 'Peanut Butter Cup Old Fashioned,' 'Salted Caramel Martini' and 'Espresso Martini!'

The Pub at the Park is open 90 minutes before March/April/May and September games and two hours before games in June/July/August. Reservations can be made at PubatthePark.com and fans can also purchase a Buffet Ticket Pack that includes their meal and their Bisons game ticket for only $33.95... a savings of over 30%!

A new home for Buffalo's Beer Enthusiasts

The Bisons are thrilled to welcome Fattey Beer Co as a new partner to help serve great-tasting ice-cold beer to fans at every game. The new Fattey Beer Co. Craft Corner near the Swan St. Gate will be the go-to destination for $4 craft beers during the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hours on all Honda fridaynightbash!? games as well any time Bisons fans want to enjoy a great drink with fellow fans. The Fattey Beer Co. Craft Corner will also now be serving its popular Apricot Wheat craft beer during games.

Even more Additions to the Ballpark Menu

A Sahlen Field concessions lineup filled with many great local options have added some exciting new options for fans to also enjoy in 2026. No longer confined to the popular Polish Festival Night, fans will now be able to enjoy the big Polish Platter at every game, featuring a hearty portion of Polish sausage, Alexandra's pierogis and sauerkraut. The Chicken Nugget Fritters available on Family Value Night Thursdays will also be available on other nights featuring the rotation of National Buffalo Wing Festival sauces. And for a quick treat between pitching changes, Street Corn Bites will also be available this season.

Other ballpark additions include a Loaded Brisket Nachos and a Chicken Souvlaki Salad available in various ballpark hospitality areas.

For more information on all that's new at the ballpark, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.







International League Stories from March 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.