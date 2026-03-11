Indianapolis Indians Unveil Native American Heritage Collection

Published on March 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today unveiled a new collection of alternate logos and on-field uniforms celebrating the legacy of Eastern Woodlands tribes that have long resided in Central Indiana. Jerseys and caps will debut on-field during the organization's annual Native American Heritage Night on Friday, May 8, and specialty merchandise items are available for purchase now at IndyIndians.com/Shop.

The Indianapolis Indians' Native American Heritage logo, featured on both jerseys and caps that will be worn on-field during six games beginning in May, takes inspiration from Eastern Woodlands ribbon work - an art form known for its layered patterns as a symbol of cultural continuity, identity and pride among tribes - and pays homage to three intersecting values of the Indianapolis Indians: heritage of Eastern Woodlands tribes, the organization's deep history in professional baseball, and its dedication to the Circle City. Intricate ribbon work designs on the jersey sleeves further celebrate the Native American community.

Each element of the design was created with collaboration and intention, with the 18-month process featuring over 100 interviews conducted with local leaders, Native Americans and Major League Baseball representatives.

"We pride ourselves in being stewards of the Indianapolis Indians name, and the unveiling of our Native American Heritage collection is an important evolution to our existing partnership with the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and CEO. "We look forward to elevating and celebrating the history of Eastern Woodlands tribes on Native American Heritage Night, throughout the season and into the future."

Since entering into partnership with the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana ahead of the 2023 season, the Indianapolis Indians have celebrated the history of Eastern Woodlands tribes with an annual Native American Heritage Night. In addition to pregame ceremonies performed by the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana, the organization honors Native American communities with educational booths and graphics displayed on the video board, a veteran recognition and scholarship program.

"Working with the Indianapolis Indians on this partnership has been an absolute pleasure," said Chief Brian Buchanan of the Miami Nations of Indians of Indiana. "We look forward to continuing to contribute to this excellent platform and educating the broader community about the Indigenous people of Indiana."

Beginning in 2026, the organization's land acknowledgement statement will be prominently etched into the concrete as fans enter through the Toyota Center Field Gate in addition to being read prior to each game at Victory Field. In addition, the Indianapolis Indians have commissioned a mandatory awareness and education program for all employees.

Beginning in 2026, the organization's land acknowledgement statement will be prominently etched into the concrete as fans enter through the Toyota Center Field Gate in addition to being read prior to each game at Victory Field. In addition, the Indianapolis Indians have commissioned a mandatory awareness and education program for all employees.







