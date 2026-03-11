Durham Bulls Announce Extension Of Partnership With Eli Lilly And Company

Published on March 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls announced today that they have extended their current partnership with Lilly, a company with a Manufacturing Center located at RTP. In 2025 Lilly sponsored the successful first year of the Bulls' winter event FestiBull of Lights, and in 2026 Lilly will be seen sponsoring the Bulls season with employees enjoying special benefits and events.

"The team from Lilly have been wonderful supporters of the Bulls and we are delighted to welcome them back for the Bulls season this year" said Nick Bavin, Director of Business Development for CBC Sports. "Their support of the FestiBull of Lights helped bring that event to life for more than 60,000 attendees last year and we know they will now help us make this a great Bulls season for our fans but also their employees".

The partnership will see Lilly host employee events at the stadium as well as support local community programs throughout the season.







International League Stories from March 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.