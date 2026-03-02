Durham Bulls Announce New Partnership with Dollar Shave Club

Published on March 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls today announced a new partnership with shaving and grooming brand Dollar Shave Club to be their exclusive shaving and grooming partner. Dollar Shave Club will bring their irreverent humor to the baseball diamond as part of its headquarters' move to the historic American Tobacco Campus.

Dollar Shave Club looks forward to tapping into the Bulls' highly engaged, family-oriented fan base. Both brands prioritize a high-quality, accessible experience, whether that's great grooming products without the "BS" or a fun night at the ballpark, making this a "perfect marriage" of two Durham brands.

"We're really excited to welcome such an iconic brand into the Bulls family," said Nick Bavin, Director of Business Development at Capitol Broadcasting Company; owners of the Durham Bulls. "We've long admired Dollar Shave Club and are happy to share in a mutual goal of bringing more success to Durham in the coming years. Bulls fans will enjoy the special promotions coming their way and won't be able to miss the iconic branding on 'Home Run Hill"

"Durham is our backyard and we look forward to growing the Dollar Shave Club brand while also supporting the community and great institutions like the Durham Bulls. The partnership for us is a natural fit rooted in a great experience whether it's a great shave or enjoying time with friends and family at the ballpark. We very much look forward to providing the Durham Bulls fanbase with creative, exclusive grooming opportunities to try our products and share in our humor."







International League Stories from March 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.