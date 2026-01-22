Durham Bulls Announce 2026 Coaching Staff

Published on January 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls, in conjunction with the Tampa Bay Rays, have announced their field staff for the upcoming season. Morgan Ensberg returns to Durham for his third season as manager, leading a staff that blends continuity with new roles and responsibilities.

"We're excited to enter the 2026 season with a staff that offers strong continuity while also adding new voices and expertise to our clubhouse," said Chrystal Rowe, General Manager of the Bulls. "Morgan's leadership has been instrumental, and our coaching staff consistently does an outstanding job developing players while competing at a high level. We're looking forward to another great season of championship-caliber Bulls baseball in Durham."

Ensberg previously managed the Double-A Montgomery Biscuits for four seasons before joining Durham in 2024. During his time in Montgomery, he compiled a 300-224 record and reached the Southern League postseason each year. A former Major League infielder, Ensberg spent eight seasons in the big leagues, primarily with the Houston Astros, earning National League All-Star honors in 2005.

Brian Reith returns for his fifth season as Pitching Coach after guiding one of the International League's most effective pitching staffs. Reith has been a key contributor to Durham's sustained success on the mound.

Keoni DeRenne joins the Bulls coaching staff as Hitting Coach after previously serving in the Rays' player development system. German Melendez returns for his second season as Bench Coach after joining the Bulls last year following time with Double-A Montgomery. Henry Bonilla will serve as Bullpen Coach, while Reid Brignac joins the coaching staff, bringing extensive professional playing and instructional experience, including 303 career games as a Bulls player in 2008-09 and 2011-12.

Lucas Grennan has been named Process & Integration Strategist, focusing on player development alignment and performance integration throughout the season. Austin Teets returns for his second season as Strength and Conditioning Coach. Kris Russell and Tsutomu Kamiya return as Athletic Trainers, and Pat Phelan is back for another season as Clubhouse Manager.

After beginning the 2026 campaign in Charlotte on Friday, March 27, the Bulls will return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park for their home opener on Tuesday, March 31 against Lehigh Valley.

Full-season and mini plan packages for the 2026 season are now available and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com or by calling 919.956.BULL.







International League Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.