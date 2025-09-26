Durham Bulls Announce New Partnership with Zippy Shell

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls announced today a new partnership with Zippy Shell, a full-service moving and storage company based in North Carolina, serving as the official moving and storage partner of the Durham Bulls for the 2025 season.

Fans engaged with Zippy Shell nightly at Durham Bulls Athletic Park through the in-stadium t-shirt toss and connected with representatives at select games to learn about their services across the Triangle and state.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tony, Shanika, and the Zippy Shell team to the Durham Bulls family this season", says Nick Bavin, Director of Business Development for CBC Sports. "Our team and front office staff members have moved to the Triangle from all over the world, so we know how much of a challenge moving can be. We're excited to share the Zippy Shell brand with our fans, hoping to help ease the stress of moving and be able to enjoy the journey to their next stop, wherever it is."

"We are incredibly excited to partner with the Durham Bulls: an iconic team that represents the spirit, energy, and pride of our community," says Zippy Shell Vice President and General Manager, Charlie Weickert. "At Zippy Shell, we know moving can be a major life moment, and we're here to make it simple and stress-free. We can't wait to meet Bulls fans at the ballpark and share how we're helping families and businesses move across the Triangle and beyond."

Zippy Shell makes moving and storage simple by delivering portable storage containers directly to customers, allowing them to pack at their own pace before the container is picked up and transported to a new location or secure storage facility. Whether moving across the Triangle or across the country, Zippy Shell provides a flexible, stress-free alternative to traditional moving methods. To learn more about Zippy Shell, visit www.zippyshell.com.







