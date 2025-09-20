Gainey Spins Gem as Bulls Beat Knights 5-1 in Game One of Twinbill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Garrett Gainey tossed five scoreless innings to earn his first Triple-A win leading the Durham Bulls past the Charlotte Knights 5-1 on Saturday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader at Truist Field.

Gainey (W, 1-0), who appeared at every level of the Tampa Bay minor league system in his first full pro year, made his Triple-A debut on Wednesday with one inning in relief. In the opener, Gainey tossed five scoreless on just 60 pitches to earn the victory. Gainey permitted three hits and no walks while fanning four.

Kameron Misner and Hunter Stovall each supplied solo homers for Durham (40-33), which improved to 11-3 against Charlotte (28-46) this season.

Misner, Tristan Peters and Stovall each had two hits in the victory.

Misner's homer led off the fourth to give Durham a 1-0 lead. After a walk and error, Peters grounded a double to right to score a run, with a third coming home on a double play grounder. Stovall's homer occurred in the seventh, with Misner dumping a single to center to bring home Jalen Battles, who had doubled.

The season finale is slated for later Saturday afternoon at 5:35 PM ET in the second game of the doubleheader.







