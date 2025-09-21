Saints Finding Their Road Groove with 11-3 Trouncing of Redbirds

Published on September 20, 2025 under International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, TN - It's never too late to figure things out during a long baseball season. For the St. Paul Saints, finding a way to win on the road has been a difficult task in 2025, but over the last two games they have found the right formula. The offense pounded out 13 hits in an 11-3 victory over the Memphis Redbirds on Saturday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

A two out walk came back to hurt the Saints in the second. With two outs and nobody on Mike Antico walked and Brody Moore followed with an RBI triple to right just under the glove of a diving Kyler Fedko giving the Redbirds a 1-0 lead.

From that point on it was all the Saints. The bottom of the order got things started in the third. With one out Noah Cardenas and Will Holland singled to put runners at first and second. Walker Jenkins came through with an RBI single to right-center tying the game at one. With runners at the corners, Major League rehabber Christian Vázquez gave the Saints the lead with an RBI groundout, making it 2-1. Two straight walks loaded the bases. A balk forced in a run increasing the lead to 3-1.

A leadoff triple to right-center by Noah Mendlinger in the fifth and a one out RBI groundout from Matt Koperniak got the Redbirds within a run at 3-2.

That's when the Saints offense continued putting up crooked numbers as they scored over the final four innings of the game. The long ball increased the Saints lead in the sixth. Jonah Bride started the inning with a single to center and Emmanuel Rodriguez followed with a two-run homer to left-center, his sixth of the season, pushing the Saints lead to 5-2.

The Saints added to their lead in the seventh inning and it started with a one out walk to Kyler Fedko. He stole second, took third on a single by Bride, and scored on a fielder's choice groundout by Rodriguez giving the Saints a 6-2 lead. Rodriguez then stole second and scored on a Tanner Schobel single to left, moving the lead to 7-2.

For the fourth time in the game the Saints put up a crooked number as they scored three in the eighth. With one out Holland walked, stole second and scored on a single to center by Jenkins making it 8-2. Jenkins went 2-5 with two RBI and two runs scored. Christian Vázquez then delivered a two-run homer to left, his first on Major League rehab, giving the Saints a 10-2 lead. Vázquez finished his third Major League rehab game 1-5 with a home run, three RBI, and a run scored.

The offensive onslaught finished off with a run in the ninth. Rodriguez capped off a three-hit game with a leadoff single to center. He went 3-4 with a home run, two RBI, three runs scored, and a stolen base. With one out Payton Eeles reached on a fielding error by the shortstop Cesár Prieto putting runners at first and second. Back-to-back walks to Cardenas and Holland forced in a run putting the Saints up 11-2.

Blaze Jordan added a solo homer in the ninth, his 13th of the season, for the Redbirds making it 11-3.

The win was the second straight road win for the Saints, the first time they've done that since they won three straight from August 26-28.

The same two teams meet in the final game of the season on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. at AutoZone Park. The Saints send RHP Andrew Morris (4-5, 3.69) to the mound against Redbirds RHP Aaron Wilkerson (6-3, 3.96). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







