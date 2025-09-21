Valencia's Three-Run Blast Powers Toledo to Victory over Iowa
Published on September 20, 2025 under International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Des Moines, IA - The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Iowa Cubs on Saturday evening at Principal Park by a final score of 4-2.
The Mud Hens sent Troy Watson to the mound, entering with a 4-1 record and 3.11 ERA. Iowa countered with Jaxon Wiggins, who entered 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA.
Toledo jumped out to a hot start. After back-to-back walks, Eduardo Valencia did what he does best, launching a three-run homer that left the bat at 103 mph and traveled 409 feet.
The Hens backed it up on defense, retiring the side in both the first and second innings while allowing only a walk in the third.
Toledo looked to extend its lead in the fifth. Justyn-Henry Malloy led off with a double, and Akil Baddoo followed with a single to put runners on the corners. As Baddoo stole second, a throwing error brought Malloy home and sent Baddoo to third, pushing Toledo's lead to 4-0.
Iowa began to chip away in the bottom half. A solo home run got the Cubs on the board, and a triple followed by an RBI single cut the deficit to two.
In the sixth, Iowa threatened again with runners on the corners. Toledo turned to the bullpen, bringing in R.J. Petit for Watson, who exited with the following line: 5.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, 1 HR. Petit stranded both runners to preserve the 4-2 lead.
The Mud Hens' defense held firm the rest of the way. Petit tossed 1.1 innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one. Woo-Suk Go entered in the eighth and delivered two strong frames, facing seven batters and allowing only a walk to secure the save.
Toledo's offense couldn't add insurance in the ninth, going down in order, but the early outburst proved enough.
Notables:
Eduardo Valencia: 1 R, 1 H, 3 RBI, 1 HR
Justyn-Henry Malloy: 2 R, 2 H
Akil Baddoo: 1 R, 1 H
The Mud Hens claimed the 4-2 victory and will look to close out the season on a high note Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2:08 p.m.
