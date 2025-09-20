Bisons Double up Scranton 4-2 on Saturday Afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bisons used strong pitching and timely hits on Saturday afternoon at Sahlen Field to defeat the Scranton-Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 4-2. It was Buffalo's second win of the series against the RailRiders.

CJ Van Eyk made his final start of the season, and 20th overall outing with the Bisons in hist first Triple-A season. The right-hander struck out four RailRiders' batters through the first three innings, including three in the top of the third inning. The right-hander worked the first five innings for Buffalo with five total strikeouts. He won his fourth game for Buffalo to finish the year with a 4-6 record.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was able to score first in the top of the third, but the Bisons answered right back to even the game 1-1 entering the fourth. Duke Ellis helped open the scoring with a one out single in the third and moved to second on a stolen base. An RBI single by J.C. Escarra gave the RailRiders a short lived 1-0 lead.

The Bisons answered right back with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning. Michael Stefanic collected a base hit to right field with one out. Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz was charged with a balk that put Stefanic into scoring position. Jonatan Clase's first hit of the game was a run scoring single to right-center field to tie the game at one. It was the outfielder's 21st run driven in of the year.

Buffalo would score in the bottom of the fourth inning to enjoy a one-run advantage through four innings. Buddy Kennedy reached base on a fielder's choice and scored thanks to a fly ball down the left field line of the bat of Yohendrick Piñango. The outfielder was credited with a double and Kennedy scored on an error committed by the left fielder. The run scoring base hit gave the Bisons a 2-1 lead.

It was once again Ellis and Escarra combining for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's second run of the game, this time to tie the score in the top of the third. Ellis drew a one out walk and moved to second base on a throwing error by Van Eyk. Escarra's third hit of the game was an RBI single to right field. His second run driven in of the game tied the score 2-2.

Anthony Santander's first base hit of the game came with one out in the bottom of the fifth and gave Buffalo their second lead of the game. His double to right field scored both runners on base for a 4-2 lead. Stefanic and Rene Pinto were the two base runners that scored on the second double for Santander on his Major League injury rehab assignment.

Adam Macko took over on the mound in the top of the sixth inning and struck out three straight batters after hitting the first batter he faced in the inning. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre failed to score, preserving the Bisons' two-run lead. The left-hander struck out six batters in two and two-third innings of scoreless relief.

Justin Bruihl was able to record the final six outs to preserve the Bisons victory over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The lefty's two strikeouts capped the pitching staff's total of 13 for the game.

The 2025 season concludes on Sunday afternoon with a 12:05 p.m. start time for the Bisons and RailRiders at Sahlen Field. The game can be heard on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com starting at 11:45 a.m. with Duke McGuire and Pat Malacaro.







