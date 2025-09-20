RailRiders Doubled up at Buffalo

Published on September 20, 2025 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped a 4-2 decision to the Buffalo Bisons on Saturday afternoon at Sahlen Field. The Bisons opened a two-run lead in the fifth and thwarted the RailRiders' comeback opportunities the remainder of the game.

The RailRiders opened the scoring in the top of the third. Duke Ellis singled, stole second and scored on a two-out single by J.C. Escarra. The Bisons quickly tied the game against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Jonatan Clase.

Buffalo took a 2-1 edge in the bottom of the fourth on a double and an error that allowed Buddy Kennedy to cross, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre responded with another two-out RBI single by Escarra, leveling the game at 2-2.

The Bisons regained the advantage with a two-run double from Anthony Santander off Rodriguez-Cruz in the bottom of the fifth for a 4-2 lead.

The RailRiders sent the tying run to the plate in the sixth and seventh and left the tying run on the bases in the eighth, but could not manage any further support.

Rodriguez-Cruz (0-1) allowed all four runs on eight hits over five innings in his Triple-A debut, striking out three and walking none. The right-hander finished his 2025 season with 176 strikeouts over three levels. CJ Van Eyk (4-6) earned the win with five innings of work, and Justin Bruihl earned his third save.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Buffalo play the final game of the 2025 regular season on Sunday at 12:05 P.M. Kenta Maeda gets the ball for the RailRiders on Sunday against a yet to be announced starter for the Bisons.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will head to Jacksonville this week to face Jacksonville in a best-of-three International League Championship Series starting Tuesday night.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

48-26, 86-60







International League Stories from September 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.