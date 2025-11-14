Donate Toys for The Salvation Army Toy Drive at PNC Field

Published on November 14, 2025 under International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, in conjunction with The Salvation Army, have announced that PNC Field will serve as a drop-off location for the Scranton Citadel Toy Drive.

Fans can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the RailRiders Front Office from November 17 to December 12. The Front Office is open from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M., Monday through Friday, though it will be closed November 26 - 28 for Thanksgiving.

Donate one new, unwrapped toy for The Salvation Army Scranton Citadel Toy Drive and receive one Zone C ticket voucher redeemable for any 2026 April or May RailRiders game at PNC Field.

In 2024, local donations helped The Salvation Army serve 2,279 families, deliver over 2,500 toys and brighten the holidays for more than 700 children in our community.

For more information, please call (570) 969-2255.







