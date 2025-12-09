RailRiders unveil CHAMP'S Home Run Readers program for 2026

Published on December 9, 2025

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Red Robin are thrilled to announce a new reading program. CHAMP'S Home Run Readers is a premier reading program developed exclusively for elementary and middle schools in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre and surrounding communities. This challenge will run from March 2 through March 22, 2026.

CHAMP'S Home Run Readers are tasked with tracking their reading minutes outside of the classroom. While only at-home, out-of-school reading counts, this can include school curriculum books, self-chosen books, and both digital and print materials. A reader's time can also include minutes a parent or guardian reads aloud to the student, encouraging family literacy.

We believe in celebrating every milestone in reading. Prizes are awarded based on the student's highest achievement tier. Each student who participates will receive a coupon courtesy of Red Robin.

- Single - Read under 400 minutes and receive a participation certificate.

- Double - Read at least 400 minutes and receive a participation certificate plus two tickets for a specified RailRiders game.

- Triple - Read at least 800 minutes and receive a participation certificate plus four tickets for a specified RailRiders game

- Home Run - Read 1,300 or more minutes and receive a participation certificate plus four tickets for a specified RailRiders game, a first pitch at a specified RailRiders home game and a RailRiders t-shirt.

- Top Overall Reader: On-Field recognition at a RailRiders game, an autographed baseball PLUS a photo with CHAMP.

Student tickets are redeemable on June 9 or June 10, 2026. All prizes are subject to change.

CHAMP'S Home Run Readers efforts will be tracked by program coordinators at the student's school. Each school will designate a program coordinator to assist in the process. Any teacher that has their classroom participate in this challenge, the Program Coordinator and Principal will be awarded a ticket voucher redeemable for four tickets to a 2026 RailRiders game. Some restrictions may apply, and seats are based on availability. The top five schools with the most student participation will receive a suite for a RailRiders game for 12 staff members (food and beverage not included) for a mutually agreed upon date. The top school will receive $250 towards a school Amazon Wish List.

The deadline for registering is February 13, 2026.

The RailRiders' 2026 campaign begins on the road March 27 with the home opener at PNC Field scheduled for April 7. Season ticket memberships, including premium seating, full season, half season and partial plans, are on sale now.

Learn more about CHAMP'S Home Run Readers, presented by Red Robin, online at swbrailriders.com or by calling (570) 969-2255.







