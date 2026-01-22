Video Board and Tech Upgrades Coming to PNC Field in 2026

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Multi-Purpose Stadium Authority of Lackawanna County are thrilled to announce a new project at PNC Field to upgrade, update and modernize the fan experience, highlighted by a massive, 2.5-million-pixel video board and LED wall in the outfield.

Diamond Baseball Holdings, which owns the RailRiders, and the Stadium Authority have contracted Visua, one of the market leaders in stadium technology, to replace the existing video board, outfield LED wall, in-park digital ribbon boards and digital ribbon boards at the entrance of PNC Field. Additionally, the sound system and production control room equipment will be upgraded throughout the process.

"We're thrilled that PNC Field will soon feature a huge, brand-new video board and LED wall in the outfield," said Lackawanna County Commissioner Thom Welby. "This exciting addition will elevate the fan experience, bring the community together, and highlight our commitment to making RailRiders games bigger, brighter, and more unforgettable for everyone in Lackawanna County and for all who come from near and far to enjoy tomorrow's Major League Baseball stars today at our own PNC Field."

The new video board spans nearly 3,000 square feet, 1,876 square feet larger than the existing board. The current structure will be upgraded to support the new, expanded video board, which features 2,514,816 LED pixels. The outfield wall LED is 150 feet long and takes the exact footprint of the existing LED. The two ribbon boards at the PNC Field main entrance and the two on the Geisinger Champions Club Level facade will also be upgraded with the latest technology.

All speakers around PNC Field are being replaced, and additional speakers are being added to the sound system in areas that never had full sound. The new sound system will feature 25 new zones with over 250 individual speakers, allowing complete control over sound levels and content throughout the ballpark. The supporting audiovisual production equipment is also being replaced to complete this full renovation of the game day experience. Utilizing the latest technology, RailRiders' productions will be upgraded to seven new high-definition angles, including wireless fan cameras and advanced instant replay.

"These improved features will absolutely enhance what we are capable of doing at PNC Field," stated Shawn Reilly, the RailRiders team president and general manager. "The new video board is believed to be one of the largest in Minor League Baseball. The enhancements to the production control room, ballpark sound and additional video boards will further expand our capabilities to put on the best show in the industry."

The existing technology package, including the video board, all LED and ribbon boards and sound system, was installed when PNC Field was rebuilt for the 2013 season. Some production equipment predates that rebuild. All of the systems and equipment being replaced are nearing or are at end-of-use stages, making repairs even more costly.

The existing technology package, including the video board, all LED and ribbon boards and sound system, was installed when PNC Field was rebuilt for the 2013 season. Some production equipment predates that rebuild. All of the systems and equipment being replaced are nearing or are at end-of-use stages, making repairs even more costly.







