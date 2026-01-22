Gwinnett Stripers to Host College and High School Baseball Slate

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers announced today the schedule of college and high school baseball games to be hosted at Gwinnett Field this spring.

The Stripers will host six college baseball games in all:

Georgia State University vs. Bellarmine University (February 21-22)

The GSU Panthers kick off Gwinnett Field's collegiate schedule with a pair of weekend games vs. the Knights of Bellarmine University (Louisville, Kentucky). The two contests complete a three-game series, the first-ever meeting of the two schools.

Saturday's game is at 3:00 p.m., while Sunday's game is at 1:00 p.m.

Georgia State University vs. Georgia Tech (March 3)

The Panthers return to Lawrenceville for an in-state rivalry game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (ranked No. 5 on the D1Baseball Preseason Top 25) on Tuesday, March 3. It will mark the first time the schools have met at Gwinnett Field since March 28, 2023, when GSU won a 12-11 thriller.

The Tuesday night game is set for 6:00 p.m.

Georgia Gwinnett College vs. Montreat College (March 13-14)

Perennial NAIA powerhouse Georgia Gwinnett College will play at Gwinnett Field for the first time in school history, hosting a two-day, three-game series vs. Montreat College (Montreat, North Carolina). The GGC Grizzlies are 4-1 all-time vs. the Cavaliers.

Friday's game is at 5:00 p.m., while Saturday will be a doubleheader with 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. contests.

In addition to collegiate action, the Stripers will also host the following high school games:

Apalachee vs. Jefferson (February 13) Athens Academy vs. St. Francis (February 14) Athens Christian vs. Tattnall Square Academy (February 19) Prestonburg vs. Dacula (March 31)

The Gwinnett Stripers' 2026 season begins with Opening Night at Gwinnett Field on Friday, March 27. The start of a three-game series vs. the Memphis Redbirds begins at 7:05 p.m. Single-game tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday, February 16.







