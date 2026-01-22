Chad Pinder Named Charlotte Knights Manager in '26

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Chicago White Sox have announced their 2026 Minor League Player Development Staff and the Charlotte Knights will have a new manager at the helm. Chad Pinder, 33, has been named the Knights' new bench boss.

Joining Pinder on the coaching staff are Scott Aldred (Pitching Coach), Cam Seitzer (Hitting Coach), Pat Listach (Bench Coach), and Angel Rosario (First Base/Catching Coach).

George Timke (Strength and Conditioning Coach) and Carson Wooten (Athletic Trainer) round out the 2026 leadership group in Charlotte.

Chad Pinder Makes a Big Jump

Charlotte's new manager, Chad Pinder (PIN-der), is making a three-level leap from Single-A up to Triple-A and he will not have to travel far to do so. The 33-year-old skipper led the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers to a 64-68 record in 2025. Chad's professional playing career spanned 11 years. He appeared in 553 games across seven major league seasons. Chad's Triple-A experience as a player included International League stints at Rochester and Gwinnett. Pinder was drafted by the Athletics in 2013 out of Virginia Tech University where he majored in Communications.

"We are pleased to welcome Chad to the Charlotte Knights family," said Knights Executive Vice President/COO Dan Rajkowski. "Chad's professional experience, both as a player and a manager, as well as his familiarity with the Charlotte community makes him a natural fit. We are excited for Chad to lead the Knights in 2026."

Scott Aldred and Angel Rosario Run it Back for Year Number Two

Two coaches from last year's Knights staff are returning to lead specific position groups in 2026.

Scott Aldred, who guided the Knights' Pitching Staff in 2025 and has over 20 years of professional coaching experience, is coming back in his same role this season. Aldred spent 2016-2019 as a Pitching Coordinator for the New York Yankees and 2020-2024 as a Pitching Coordinator with the Miami Marlins. His professional playing career began in 1986 as a 16th round draft pick by the Detroit Tigers and included nine MLB seasons across six different organizations.

Angel Rosario, Charlotte's Bench Coach last season, enters his 10th season in the White Sox Coaching ranks. Angel will focus his efforts on developing the Knights' Catchers and coaching first base. The former backstop appeared in 108 minor league games in the White Sox organization from 2011-13.

Cam Seitzer and Pat Listach Return to Charlotte

Charlotte is also receiving two coaches with previous ties to the Knights organization.

Cam Seitzer served as the Charlotte Knights Hitting Coach in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Cam is headed back to the Queen City after spending 2025 in High-A Winston-Salem. Seitzer has been a Hitting Coach in the White Sox Minor League system since 2019, a role he will undertake with the Knights again this year. Cam appeared in 676 Minor League games between 2011-17 and posted a career batting average of .270 with 54 Home Runs and 308 RBI.

Pat Listach is returning to Uptown Charlotte as well. The Knights 2024 Bench Coach and Interim Manager spent 2025 as the Bench Coach in High-A Winston-Salem. Pat's coaching career covers stints with several MLB organizations including the Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and Washington Nationals. Pat was named the 1992 AL Rookie of the Year and appeared in 503 games with Milwaukee and Houston during his MLB playing career.

Opening Knight

Opening Knight for the Charlotte Knights is Friday, March 27, 2026 at Truist Field. The Knights will host the Durham Bulls at 7:04pm ET. Season seat packages are currently available at CharlotteKnights.com or by calling 704-274-8300. Single game tickets will go on sale at a later date.







