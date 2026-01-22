Nest529 "Why I Want to Go to College" 2026 Writing Sweepstakes Now Open

LINCOLN, NEB. - Nebraska State Treasurer Joey Spellerberg, in partnership with the Omaha Storm Chasers, has announced the 24th annual "Why I Want to Go to College" writing sweepstakes.

Students are asked to reflect on the value of education and what they hope to achieve through education after high school. Prizes will be awarded to 12 winners in seventh and eighth grades. Winners will receive contributions to the Nebraska Educational Savings Trust (NEST 529) college savings accounts - including $2,000 for first place, $1,000 for second place, and $500 for third place. NEST 529 is the state-sponsored college savings program that allows for tax-advantaged investments and tax-free qualified withdrawals.

Essays should be limited to 750 words. Entries must be postmarked by March 16, 2026, and sent to: Alexis Smith, Omaha Storm Chasers, 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE 68046.

Three winners will be chosen from each of Nebraska's three Congressional districts. Another three winners will be chosen from outside Nebraska. Winners will be notified in April.

Each Nebraska winner will receive four tickets to the May 3, 2026, Storm Chasers game at Werner Park in Papillion. During the game, winners will be recognized during a brief ceremony prior to the first pitch.

"This contest gives students a chance to reflect on their educational goals - their life goals - and how to achieve them," Treasurer Spellerberg said. "It also gives my office a chance to tell more Nebraskans about our NEST 529 plans, which have a 25-year history of strong performance. It's why my wife and I own four NEST accounts for our children."

More information about the sweepstakes is available at treasurer.nebraska.gov/csp.







