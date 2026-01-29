Charlotte Knights Individual Game Tickets Go on Sale February 3

CHARLOTTE, NC - Spring Training is right around the corner and Knights baseball will be back at Truist Field in less than two months.

In anticipation of the 2026 season, the Charlotte Knights are putting single-game tickets on sale to the public next Tuesday, February 3. Individual game tickets for all of the Knights' home games in 2026 will be available HERE.

The 2026 season is filled with exciting entertainment and promotions:

Mark your calendars for Friday, March 27, and secure your Opening Knight tickets.

Be prepared to see the sky light up with 16 Post-Game Fireworks Shows presented by Truist.

Bring the pups out to the park with 12 Bark in the Ballpark dates presented by Obedient K9 Academy.

Make sure to arrive early for each of the 14 Giveaway Dates scheduled in 2026. This season's giveaways include bobbleheads, jerseys, ballcaps and more!

Take advantage of discounted beverages at all 12 of the Knights' Thirsty Thursday home games.

Have a catch on the field ahead of all 13 Saturday contests at Truist Field.

Season memberships and group outings for the 2026 season of Knights baseball are currently available. Visit CharlotteKnights.com to book your next trip to the ballpark.







