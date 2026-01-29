Value-Driven Initiatives Slated for 2026

Published on January 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are pleased to announce several new initiatives geared for veterans, first responders, seniors and all fans attending games.

The game day parking fee is being reduced to $5 per vehicle in 2026. Season ticket members can purchase preferred and general parking passes at a discounted rate.

The RailRiders are thrilled to announce a partnership with Veterans Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) this season. Vet Tix partners with sports organizations to provide free tickets to more than 21 million military members, veterans and their immediate families. These free tickets are available to games as a way to help reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, create lasting memories and encourage service members and veterans to stay connected with their local communities and American life. Members of the military and their families can request free tickets for the upcoming RailRiders' season through VetTix.org.

Active and retired members of the military can show valid identification at the PNC Field Box Office and save $5 per ticket for any game (limited to four tickets per game).

First Responder Fridays return for 2026. Thanks to Kost Tire & Auto, first responders have the opportunity to receive free tickets on a first-come, first-served basis. One hundred complimentary tickets are given out for each Friday home game. Visit the First Responder Friday page on the Community tab at swbrailriders.com and fill out the form to request up to four free tickets.

First responders, including police, fire and EMTs, can also show an ID at the PNC Field box office on Friday nights to save $5 per ticket (limited to four tickets per game).

Additionally, the RailRiders recently announced the new Silver Sluggers program for $60 per person, offering reduced tickets and free parking on Tuesdays to individuals 55 and older who purchase the plan.

"Minor League Baseball thrives on many things, including being a great value," stated Shawn Reilly, the RailRiders' president & general manager. "Working with Vet Tix and our partners at Kost Tire & Auto is a tremendous part of what we can do. Offering additional savings to those brave members of our nation's military, both active and retired, our vital area first responders, plus the new Silver Sluggers program and lowering the cost of parking are all steps in creating the best possible value for every trip to PNC Field."

Daily promotions, 2026 theme nights and giveaways will be announced soon. Season tickets are on sale now, and single-game tickets will be available starting at 10 A.M. on February 9. Call (570) 969-2255 or visit swbrailriders.com for more information.







