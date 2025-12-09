Prospector Baseball Group Acquires Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Published on December 9, 2025 under International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Prospector Baseball Group (PBG) has acquired the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from Ken Babby, the principal and founder of Fast Forward Sports Group. The transaction closed Tuesday following approval by Major League Baseball.

PBG has also acquired the Akron RubberDucks, the other Minor League Baseball franchise owned by Fast Forward Sports, as part of the transaction. The RubberDucks are the Class AA affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians while the Jumbo Shrimp serve as the Class AAA affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

"We are proud to welcome the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to the Prospector Baseball Group family," said John Abbamondi and Ben Boyer, co-founders of PBG, in a joint statement. "The Jumbo Shrimp are one of the most vibrant franchises in Minor League Baseball, built on a commitment to 'Affordable Family Fun' that we are honored to continue.

"We are grateful to Ken Babby and his partners for their leadership and honored to have the opportunity to build upon their success. We believe in providing an exceptional, accessible game day experience at VyStar Ballpark, and we are equally excited for the Jumbo Shrimp to be a catalyst for the future growth of Downtown Jacksonville."

Babby, who led Fast Forward Sports and has recently assumed the role of CEO of the Tampa Bay Rays, expressed his confidence in the transition.

"This is a bittersweet moment for me and for our family, but we also couldn't be more excited about the future of Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp baseball." Babby said. "We were very careful in selecting Prospector Baseball Group as the new owner of Jumbo Shrimp, and there is no question John and his team will be worthy stewards of this beloved franchise, bringing the passion, integrity and commitment that this community deserves.

"The future of Minor League Baseball in Jacksonville is bright, and I will enjoy watching the Jumbo Shrimp's success on and off the field. I am beyond proud of our front office staff, our culture and the work family we have built together. I am also grateful to the City of Jacksonville, the Miami Marlins, and our partners and fans, and I am confident that Jacksonville's support of the Jumbo Shrimp will continue under the guidance of John and Ben."

The Jumbo Shrimp have been affiliated with the Miami Marlins since 2009. Initially a Double-A team for the Marlins, the Jumbo Shrimp were elevated to Triple-A - the highest level of Minor League Baseball - in 2021.

"The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have been an outstanding partner in every facet and level of our operation in Miami, highlighted by the Triple-A National Championship title in 2025," said Caroline O'Connor, President of Business for the Miami Marlins. "We thank Ken Babby and the entire Jacksonville staff for their commitment and effort to make every game day special for our prospects and the fans who come from throughout North Florida to see them play. We wish Ken and his family all the best in Tampa Bay and are excited to start working with John Abbamondi and Ben Boyer, who both offer exceptional baseball and business acumen that will serve the Jumbo Shrimp and their home of Jacksonville for a long time to come."

The Jumbo Shrimp, along with the RubberDucks, have long been defined by the principle of "Affordable Family Fun," and Abbamondi underlined that commitment will remain at the heart of Prospector's stewardship of both teams.

"PBG will operate the Akron RubberDucks and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp with a distinctively local touch, with fans coming first, just as they always were under Fast Forward Sports," Abbamondi said. "We truly believe that a ballpark is the heartbeat of any community-a gathering place where families, friends, and fans of all ages come together to enjoy life to the fullest. In both Akron and Jacksonville, that belief will inspire us on a daily basis in the years ahead."

For more information about Prospector Baseball Group and its vision for Minor League Baseball, visit www.prospectorbaseball.com.







