Three-Run Eighth Sees 'Pigs Rally by Mets
Published on September 20, 2025 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (41-32, 87-60) plated three runs in a dramatic eighth inning rally to defeat the Syracuse Mets (45-29, 76-73) 5-3 on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.
The Mets opened the scoring and got their only three runs of the game when Luis De Los Santos belted a three-run homer in the second inning.
The 'Pigs started to chip away at the deficit in the fourth inning as Óscar Mercado lined an RBI single to get them on the board.
In the sixth, Payton Henry swatted a solo homer to get Lehigh Valley to within a run.
In the eighth, a base hit, walk, and sacrifice bunt put runners at second third for the 'Pigs. Luis Verdugo then tied the game with an RBI single before a Mercado RBI groundout put the 'Pigs ahead. Gabriel Rincones Jr. then provided insurance with another RBI single, making it 5-3.
Nolan Hoffman (S, 5) worked around a single and walk in the ninth, posting a scoreless frame to earn the save and seal the 5-3 win for the 'Pigs.
Andrew Walling (1-1) got the win for the 'Pigs after throwing a scoreless eighth, allowing just a walk, striking out two.
Austin Warren (8-4) took the loss for the Mets, allowing three runs on three hits and a walk, striking out one.
The 'Pigs and Mets wrap up their series and the 2025 season when they play one final time on Sunday, September 21st at 1:05 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Alan Rangel (5-4, 4.51) starts for the 'Pigs against Jonathan Pintaro (1-3, 5.97) for the Mets.
