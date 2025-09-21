Daniel Espino Makes Long-Awaited Clippers Debut

COLUMBUS, OH - On another gorgeous night for baseball in the Arena District, the Columbus Clippers transformed into the "Melonheads" as part of a Backyard Baseball theme night, losing to the Omaha Storm Chasers 8-7.

All eyes were on Columbus right-handed starting pitcher Daniel Espino, who was activated in time to make his first career appearance at the Triple-A level. Espino, former 1st round draft pick of the Guardians, has been battling back from injury for three years.

Just getting here was a huge victory for Espino. He threw 0.2 innings, allowing three hits and three runs (two of which scored on a home run after he departed), with a strikeout.

The Melonheads spent most of the day trying to erase the early deficit. Dom Nuñez hit a two-run double in the 2nd inning. Kody Huff clubbed a solo homer in the 4th, his sixth long ball this year. Then in the 8th, things got interesting when Nuñez went deep with a man on, which was followed by consecutive triples by Joe Lampe and Yordys Valdes to make the score 8-6. Kahlil Watson got in on the act too, singling in one more to make it a one-run affair.

With the loss on Saturday, Columbus drops to 29-43 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 63-81 overall this season.

