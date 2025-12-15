Buckeyes to Play Game at Huntington Park

Published on December 15, 2025

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The Columbus Clippers and The Ohio State University announced that the Buckeyes baseball team will play their first-ever regular season game at Huntington Park on Friday, May 8, 2026, against the Michigan State Spartans. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00pm.

Tickets for this unique event will go on sale at ClippersBaseball.com to the general public on Thursday, December 18 at 10:00am. A special pre-sale opportunity will be offered to Clippers and Buckeyes season ticket holders beginning on Tuesday, December 16 at 10:00am. Current students can purchase tickets for just $5 by showing their BuckID card.

"We are excited to partner with the Clippers to bring Buckeye baseball back to Huntington Park," said Ohio State head coach Justin Haire. "We love the idea of engaging our fans and community in different ways and being a part of the vibrant downtown sports scene in Columbus. This is a win-win for all involved and we look forward to growing our relationship with the Clippers for years to come!"

"We're thrilled to expand our baseball events in the collegiate space and to welcome Ohio State to Huntington Park" added Clippers President Tyler Parsons. "We talk constantly about growing baseball in this region, and this is a tremendous example of two flagship organizations working together to grow the game. "Coach Haire and his program have a ton of energy around them, and we're excited to host them for an elite Big Ten matchup in the heart of Downtown Columbus. This is the first in many collaborations with the Buckeyes and look forward to many more in the future!"

Upon its debut in 2009, Huntington Park hosted the Big Ten Baseball Tournament three times in a four-year span. The Ohio State Buckeyes have not played at Huntington Park since the 2012 Big Ten Tournament. OSU has never played a regular season contest at Huntington Park.

The award-winning facility, located at the corner of Neil Avenue and Nationwide Boulevard in the heart of downtown's Arena District, has been home to the Columbus Clippers for seventeen years. The top Minor League affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians has welcomed over 9.3 million fans through the Huntington Park turnstiles, annually placing among the top five nationally in attendance. The county-owned ballpark also served for ten years as the site of the Ohio High School Baseball State Tournament Finals and in 2018 hosted the nationally televised Triple-A Baseball All-Star and National Championship games.

The Ohio State Buckeyes open the 2026 season in February. The home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3 against Xavier at Bill Davis Stadium. The Buckeyes open Big Ten play on March 6 when they welcome UCLA for their first meeting since the Bruins joined the conference. Ohio State and Michigan State last met in April, when the Spartans managed a three-game sweep over the Buckeyes in East Lansing.

The 2026 Columbus Clippers season at Huntington Park begins with Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night on March 31 against Indianapolis. Single-game tickets, mini plans, and full and partial season ticket packages are on sale now by calling the Clippers at (614) 462-5250 or visiting ClippersBaseball.com. Starting in 2026, online ticket sales will feature reduced fees, to go along with the already economical ticket prices fans enjoy at Huntington Park.







