2026 Single Game Tickets on Sale December 3

Published on December 1, 2025 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - Single-Game tickets for the 2026 Columbus Clippers season will be available starting at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, December 3rd. Tickets will be available online at ClippersBaseball.com, through the Clippers Ticket Line at 614-462-2757 or in person at the Huntington Park Administrative Office.

The Columbus Clippers and Ticketmaster Entertainment, LLC have agreed to a contract extension making Ticketmaster the official ticket partner of the Columbus Clippers through 2030.

In addition to continuing to provide ticket sales and distribution, the two sides have reinforced the Clippers commitment to providing the most customer-forward and fan-friendly pricing in all of Minor League Baseball. Starting in 2026, online ticket sales will feature reduced fees, to go along with the already economical ticket prices. The Columbus Clippers and Ticketmaster are proud to announce these changes and carry on our longstanding partnership to serving Columbus baseball fans.

The new arrangement will greatly reduce associated fees and make it easier to attend Clippers games. The Clippers and Ticketmaster remain committed to a fan-first mentality and extraordinary value. As a publicly-owned baseball team, the Columbus Clippers and Franklin County continue to prioritize making games at Huntington Park affordable to attend for local families.

Starting in 2026, buying Clippers tickets in advance of the day of the game will be more advantageous and offer greater savings. In addition to providing the greatest seat availability, fans will save more as well.

From Dime-a-Dog Nights to Fireworks shows, Huntington Park will be the place to be in the spring, summer and early fall of 2026. The 2026 Home Opener is the earliest ever starting date in Huntington Park history as the Clippers open against Indianapolis on March 31st in the Battle of I-70! The full promotions calendar will be released at a later date, and highlights will include an Independence Day Week series against the Louisville Bats, including a 6:05 PM start on July 3rd allowing fans to remain downtown for Red, White and Boom and our own 4th of July event the following day.

The 2026 season features popular opponents such as Louisville visiting Columbus twice (May 19-24 & June 30-July 5), the Iowa Cubs (April 14-19 & September 1-6) and a visit from the Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees (June 16-21).

Season Tickets and Mini Plans are on-sale now and can save you even more! Please visit ClippersBaseball.com for more information.







