Chase DeLauter's Spring Training Put on Hold

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - The Guardians have noted on several occasions they intend to be mindful about Chase DeLauter's workload this spring due to his injury history. That plan came into action during Wednesday's Cactus League matchup against the Rangers.

DeLauter was a late scratch from the Guardians' lineup against Texas due to lower body soreness, stemming from heavy on-field activity to open camp, according to the team. It was considered precautionary.

DeLauter (who's ranked as the No. 46 prospect in the Majors by MLB Pipeline) was set to start in right field and hit second, which would have marked his third appearance this spring. Petey Halpin instead drew the start in right

"DeLauter came in from the workout and said he was really sore, just from all the on-field work," Vogt said. "Obviously this early in spring, we're just being really cautious with it. We don't anticipate him missing too much time."

Vogt said DeLauter will not play on Thursday against the Mariners, but he was not scheduled to anyway. Wednesday was going to continue an early trend of him playing every other day this spring. The Guardians now will see how DeLauter feels on Thursday and reassess him at that point.

Even a precautionary situation such as Wednesday may cause Guardians fans to hold their breath. DeLauter could be a key contributor to Cleveland's lineup this season. But he has been limited to 138 career games in the Minor Leagues since being selected him 16th overall in the 2022 MLB Draft, and has missed extensive time due to tough injury luck.

Last season, DeLauter played in 42 games while undergoing core muscle surgery in March and surgery in July to repair a fractured hamate in his right wrist. Of course, he went on to make his big league debut in the AL Wild Card Series. He started in center field in Games 2 and 3.

Some of DeLauter's past injuries have been flukey in nature, and he noted at the start of camp he wants to show this year that he can play a full season. The Guardians are excited about the potential impact he could have in the Majors this year, but will continue to be thoughtful about his ramp-up this spring as Cactus League play continues.







