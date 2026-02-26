IronPigs Announce 2026 Promotions
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to share their promotional calendar for the 2026 season! Individual game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online here.
The 2026 season will feature the following daily promotions:
Tail Waggin' Days presented by Abby Road Vet Hospital
Dates: Dates: March 28th, March 29th, April 7th, April 21st, May 19th, June 2nd, June 16th, June 23rd, July 8th, July 28th, August 11th, August 25th, September 9th (Dogs Run the Bases postgame)
$1 Berks Packing Hot Dogs Days: April 7th, April 21st, May 19th, June 2nd, September 8th
Tacos and Tallboys Wednesdays: $2 Tacos and $5 Tallboys
Twisted Thursday: Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m. presented by Twisted Tea
Discounted 16 oz. Drafts
Friday Night Fireworks
Sunday: Kids Run the Bases presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital
Special for the semiquincentennial (America's 250th birthday), the IronPigs will be wearing special USA 250 uniforms (more info HERE) on six select dates throughout the season: March 28th, May 23rd, June 26th, July 30th, August 25th, September 11th.
The preliminary promotions calendar is listed below by category. All promotions and dates are subject to change.
Opening Night: Friday, March 27 (6:05 p.m.) presented by Service Electric Network | Drinking Glass Giveaway presented by Service Electric Network (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over) | Fireworks
Firework Nights (24 Shows)
Friday, March 27th
Friday, April 10th
Friday, April 24th
Friday, May 8th presented by B Braun
Saturday, May 9th presented by Lehigh University
Friday, May 22nd presented by Toyota
Saturday, May 23rd presented by Toyota
Sunday, May 24th
Friday, June 5th
Saturday, June 6th presented by PSECU
Friday, June 19th
Saturday, June 20th presented by Penn State Lehigh Valley
Friday, June 26th
Saturday, June 27th presented by Teamsters Local 773
Friday, July 10th
Saturday, July 11th presented by PPL
Friday, July 31st
Saturday, August 1st presented by Alvernia University
Friday, August 14th
Saturday, August 15th
Friday, August 28th
Saturday, August 29th presented by TD Bank
Friday, September 11th presented by Service Electric
Saturday, September 12th
Special Appearance/Events Nights (11 special appearances/events)
Thursday, April 9th - Wrestling in the People First Plaza
Friday, April 24th - Philly Phanatic Appearance
Sunday, April 26th - Bluey Appearance
Thursday, May 7th - Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act
Sunday, May 10th - Postgame catch on the field
Sunday, June 21st - Postgame catch on the field
Wednesday, June 24th - Kate Flannery Meet and Greet
Sunday, July 12th - Goat Snuggling
Tuesday, August 11th - Mutts Gone Nuts and Casey the Bat Dog
Wednesday, August 12th - Casey the Bat Dog
Tuesday, August 25th - Philly Phanatic Appearance
Giveaway Nights (33 giveaways)
Friday, March 27th - Drinking Glass presented by Service Electric Network (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)
Saturday, March 28th - 2026 IronPigs Magnet Schedule (First 5,000 Fans)
Wednesday, April 22nd - Rubix Cube presented by US Cold Storage (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)
Saturday, April 25th - Lint Roller presented by Abby Road Veterinary Hospital (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)
Thursday, May 7th - Scrub Jersey presented by St. Luke's University Health Network (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)
Sunday, May 10th - Wine Tumbler (First 1,500 Women 18 & Over)
Tuesday, May 19th - Umbrella presented by The Morning Call (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)
Sunday, May 24th - Memorial Day Cap presented by Nacci Printing (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)
Wednesday, June 3rd - Aidan Miller Bobblehead presented by St. Luke's University Health Network (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)
Thursday, June 4th - Ice Cream Cap presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network, part of Jefferson Health (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)
Saturday, June 6th -Rally Towel presented by Shammy Shine (First 5,000 Fans)
Wednesday, June 17th - Soccer Youth Cap presented by Berks Packings (First 1,500 Fans 17 & Under)
Thursday, June 18th - Duffle Bag presented by Air Products (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)
Sunday, June 21st - Necktie presented by Capital Blue Cross (First 1,500 Men 18 & Over)
Tuesday, June 23rd - Clack Fans presented by The Novus Foundation (First 1,500 Adults 18 & Over)
Thursday, June 25th - Margaritaville Cap presented by Coca-Cola (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)
Friday, June 26th - Corn Cob Holder presented by Newhard Farms Cornshed (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)
Saturday, June 27th - T-Shirt presented by Teamsters Local 773 (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)
Sunday, June 28th - TBA presented by Hatfield (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)
Thursday, July 9th - Rubber Duck presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)
Saturday, July 11th - Pickleball Paddle presented by St. Luke's University Health Network (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)
Tuesday, July 28th - Knit Cap (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)
Wednesday, July 29th - Festers Cap presented by Service Electric Network (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)
Tuesday, August 11th - Collapsible Dog Bowl presented by Abby Road Veterinary Hospital (First 1,500 Adults 18 & Over)
Thursday, August 13th - Chris P. Bacon Bobblehead presented by Provident Bank (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)
Saturday, August 15th - TBA presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network, part of Jefferson Health (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)
Sunday, August 16th - Mini Football presented by Coca-Cola (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)
Tuesday, August 25th - Patriotic Hambone Poster (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)
Friday, August 28th - Clear Tote Bag presented by AARP Lehigh Valley (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)
Thursday, September 10th - Youth Coquís Cap presented by Visions Federal Credit Union (First 1,500 Fans 17 & Under)
Friday, September 11th - TBA presented by Capital Blue Cross
Saturday, September 12th - Fauxback Rubber Duck presented by Aqua Duck Water Transport (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)
Sunday, September 13th - 2027 Wall Calendar presented by Nacci Printing
Theme Nights (58 Themes)
Friday, March 27th - Opening Night presented by Service Electric Network
Tuesday, April 7th - Awful Night
Wednesday, April 8th - Rock Night
Thursday, April 9th - Wrestling Night
Friday, April 10th - Club PIG
Tuesday, April 21st - Irish Heritage
Wednesday, April 22nd - 80s Night
Thursday, April 23rd - 90s Night
Friday, April 24th - Superheroes Night presented by Bethlehem Landfill
Saturday, April 25th - Caturday presented by Sleepy Cat Urban Winery
Sunday, April 26th - Bluey
Tuesday, May 5th - Education Day
Wednesday, May 6th - Easton Night presented by Stoke Coal Fired Pizza & Bar and Colonial Pizza & Spaghetti House
Thursday, May 7th - Game presented by St. Luke's University Health Network
Friday, May 8th - Witches & Wizards Night
Saturday, May 9th - Star Wars Night
Sunday, May 10th - Mother's Day
Wednesday, May 20th - Education Day
Thursday, May 21st - Military Night presented by Toyota
Friday, May 22nd - Salute to Philly
Sunday, May 24th - Memorial Day presented by Nacci Printing
Wednesday, June 3rd - Game presented by St. Luke's University Health Network
Thursday, June 4th - Game presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network, part of Jefferson Health
Friday, June 5th - Faith Night presented by Fellowship Community
Saturday, June 6th - TBA
Sunday, June 7th - Prince & Princess Day
Tuesday, June 16th - Strike Out Cancer presented by Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute, part of Jefferson Health
Wednesday, June 17th - Soccer Night
Thursday, June 18th - Game presented by Air Products
Friday, June 19th - Juneteenth
Saturday, June 20th - Little League Night presented by Bethlehem Landfill
Sunday, June 21st - Father's Day presented by Capital Blue Cross
Tuesday, June 23rd - Pride Night
Wednesday, June 24th - Kate Flannery from 'The Office' Night
Thursday, June 25th - Margaritaville presented by Coca-Cola
Saturday, June 27th - Game presented by Teamsters Local 773
Sunday, June 28th - Jurassic Pork
Wednesday, July 8th - Suicide Prevention Night presented by Northampton County Human Services & American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
Thursday, July 9th - Duck Night presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital
Saturday, July 11th - Pickleball Night presented by St. Luke's University Health Network
Sunday, July 12th - GOAT Day
Tuesday, July 28th - Christmas in July
Wednesday, July 29th - Festers Night presented by Service Electric Network
Friday, July 31st - Green Eggs and Hambone
Saturday, August 1st - Paranormal Patrol
Tuesday, August 11th - TBA & Dog Adoption Night presented by Duke's Delites
Thursday, August 13th - Game presented by Provident Bank
Friday, August 14th - Pirate Night
Saturday, August 15th - Golf Night presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network, part of Jefferson Health
Sunday, August 16th - Football Day presented by Coca-Cola
Tuesday, August 25th - Recovery Night presented by Lehigh County Drug & Alcohol
Wednesday, August 26th - College Night
Thursday, August 27th - Women's Empowerment Night presented by IGS Energy
Friday, August 28th - Faith Night presented by Lehigh Valley Water Systems
Sunday, August 30th - Old School Baseball
Tuesday, September 8th - Early Halloween
Friday, September 11th - First Responders Night presented by Capital Blue Cross, Service Electric Network, Lehigh Valley Health Network, part of Jefferson Health
Saturday, September 12th - Jeep Night presented by Nucar
Sunday, September 13th - Game presented by Nacci Printing
Hispanic Heritage Series presented by Visions Federal Credit Union (Coquís Games)
Saturday, April 11th
Tuesday, May 19th
Friday, July 10th
Thursday, September 10th
Themed Jersey Auction & Cap Raffle Nights (11)
Wednesday, May 6th - Crayola Jersey Auction
Saturday, May 9th - Star Wars Jersey Auction
Thursday, June 4th - Ice Cream Jersey Auction
Saturday, June 6th - TBA Jersey Auction & Cap Raffle
Tuesday, June 16th - Strike Out Cancer Jersey Auction
Thursday, June 25th - Margaritaville Jersey Auction presented by CTSK
Thursday, July 9th - TBA Jersey Auction & Cap Raffle
Wednesday, July 29th - Festers Jersey Auction
Tuesday, August 11th - TBA Jersey Auction & Cap Raffle
Thursday, September 10th - Coquís Jersey Auction & Cap Raffle
Friday, September 11th - USA 250 Jersey Auction & Cap Raffle
*All promotions and dates subject to change*
