IronPigs Announce 2026 Promotions

Published on February 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to share their promotional calendar for the 2026 season! Individual game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online here.

The 2026 season will feature the following daily promotions:

Tail Waggin' Days presented by Abby Road Vet Hospital

Dates: Dates: March 28th, March 29th, April 7th, April 21st, May 19th, June 2nd, June 16th, June 23rd, July 8th, July 28th, August 11th, August 25th, September 9th (Dogs Run the Bases postgame)

$1 Berks Packing Hot Dogs Days: April 7th, April 21st, May 19th, June 2nd, September 8th

Tacos and Tallboys Wednesdays: $2 Tacos and $5 Tallboys

Twisted Thursday: Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m. presented by Twisted Tea

Discounted 16 oz. Drafts

Friday Night Fireworks

Sunday: Kids Run the Bases presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital

Special for the semiquincentennial (America's 250th birthday), the IronPigs will be wearing special USA 250 uniforms (more info HERE) on six select dates throughout the season: March 28th, May 23rd, June 26th, July 30th, August 25th, September 11th.

The preliminary promotions calendar is listed below by category. All promotions and dates are subject to change.

Opening Night: Friday, March 27 (6:05 p.m.) presented by Service Electric Network | Drinking Glass Giveaway presented by Service Electric Network (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over) | Fireworks

Firework Nights (24 Shows)

Friday, March 27th

Friday, April 10th

Friday, April 24th

Friday, May 8th presented by B Braun

Saturday, May 9th presented by Lehigh University

Friday, May 22nd presented by Toyota

Saturday, May 23rd presented by Toyota

Sunday, May 24th

Friday, June 5th

Saturday, June 6th presented by PSECU

Friday, June 19th

Saturday, June 20th presented by Penn State Lehigh Valley

Friday, June 26th

Saturday, June 27th presented by Teamsters Local 773

Friday, July 10th

Saturday, July 11th presented by PPL

Friday, July 31st

Saturday, August 1st presented by Alvernia University

Friday, August 14th

Saturday, August 15th

Friday, August 28th

Saturday, August 29th presented by TD Bank

Friday, September 11th presented by Service Electric

Saturday, September 12th

Special Appearance/Events Nights (11 special appearances/events)

Thursday, April 9th - Wrestling in the People First Plaza

Friday, April 24th - Philly Phanatic Appearance

Sunday, April 26th - Bluey Appearance

Thursday, May 7th - Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act

Sunday, May 10th - Postgame catch on the field

Sunday, June 21st - Postgame catch on the field

Wednesday, June 24th - Kate Flannery Meet and Greet

Sunday, July 12th - Goat Snuggling

Tuesday, August 11th - Mutts Gone Nuts and Casey the Bat Dog

Wednesday, August 12th - Casey the Bat Dog

Tuesday, August 25th - Philly Phanatic Appearance

Giveaway Nights (33 giveaways)

Friday, March 27th - Drinking Glass presented by Service Electric Network (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)

Saturday, March 28th - 2026 IronPigs Magnet Schedule (First 5,000 Fans)

Wednesday, April 22nd - Rubix Cube presented by US Cold Storage (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)

Saturday, April 25th - Lint Roller presented by Abby Road Veterinary Hospital (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)

Thursday, May 7th - Scrub Jersey presented by St. Luke's University Health Network (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)

Sunday, May 10th - Wine Tumbler (First 1,500 Women 18 & Over)

Tuesday, May 19th - Umbrella presented by The Morning Call (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)

Sunday, May 24th - Memorial Day Cap presented by Nacci Printing (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)

Wednesday, June 3rd - Aidan Miller Bobblehead presented by St. Luke's University Health Network (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)

Thursday, June 4th - Ice Cream Cap presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network, part of Jefferson Health (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)

Saturday, June 6th -Rally Towel presented by Shammy Shine (First 5,000 Fans)

Wednesday, June 17th - Soccer Youth Cap presented by Berks Packings (First 1,500 Fans 17 & Under)

Thursday, June 18th - Duffle Bag presented by Air Products (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)

Sunday, June 21st - Necktie presented by Capital Blue Cross (First 1,500 Men 18 & Over)

Tuesday, June 23rd - Clack Fans presented by The Novus Foundation (First 1,500 Adults 18 & Over)

Thursday, June 25th - Margaritaville Cap presented by Coca-Cola (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)

Friday, June 26th - Corn Cob Holder presented by Newhard Farms Cornshed (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)

Saturday, June 27th - T-Shirt presented by Teamsters Local 773 (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)

Sunday, June 28th - TBA presented by Hatfield (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)

Thursday, July 9th - Rubber Duck presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)

Saturday, July 11th - Pickleball Paddle presented by St. Luke's University Health Network (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)

Tuesday, July 28th - Knit Cap (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)

Wednesday, July 29th - Festers Cap presented by Service Electric Network (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)

Tuesday, August 11th - Collapsible Dog Bowl presented by Abby Road Veterinary Hospital (First 1,500 Adults 18 & Over)

Thursday, August 13th - Chris P. Bacon Bobblehead presented by Provident Bank (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)

Saturday, August 15th - TBA presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network, part of Jefferson Health (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)

Sunday, August 16th - Mini Football presented by Coca-Cola (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)

Tuesday, August 25th - Patriotic Hambone Poster (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)

Friday, August 28th - Clear Tote Bag presented by AARP Lehigh Valley (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)

Thursday, September 10th - Youth Coquís Cap presented by Visions Federal Credit Union (First 1,500 Fans 17 & Under)

Friday, September 11th - TBA presented by Capital Blue Cross

Saturday, September 12th - Fauxback Rubber Duck presented by Aqua Duck Water Transport (First 3,000 Adults 18 & Over)

Sunday, September 13th - 2027 Wall Calendar presented by Nacci Printing

Theme Nights (58 Themes)

Friday, March 27th - Opening Night presented by Service Electric Network

Tuesday, April 7th - Awful Night

Wednesday, April 8th - Rock Night

Thursday, April 9th - Wrestling Night

Friday, April 10th - Club PIG

Tuesday, April 21st - Irish Heritage

Wednesday, April 22nd - 80s Night

Thursday, April 23rd - 90s Night

Friday, April 24th - Superheroes Night presented by Bethlehem Landfill

Saturday, April 25th - Caturday presented by Sleepy Cat Urban Winery

Sunday, April 26th - Bluey

Tuesday, May 5th - Education Day

Wednesday, May 6th - Easton Night presented by Stoke Coal Fired Pizza & Bar and Colonial Pizza & Spaghetti House

Thursday, May 7th - Game presented by St. Luke's University Health Network

Friday, May 8th - Witches & Wizards Night

Saturday, May 9th - Star Wars Night

Sunday, May 10th - Mother's Day

Wednesday, May 20th - Education Day

Thursday, May 21st - Military Night presented by Toyota

Friday, May 22nd - Salute to Philly

Sunday, May 24th - Memorial Day presented by Nacci Printing

Wednesday, June 3rd - Game presented by St. Luke's University Health Network

Thursday, June 4th - Game presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network, part of Jefferson Health

Friday, June 5th - Faith Night presented by Fellowship Community

Saturday, June 6th - TBA

Sunday, June 7th - Prince & Princess Day

Tuesday, June 16th - Strike Out Cancer presented by Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute, part of Jefferson Health

Wednesday, June 17th - Soccer Night

Thursday, June 18th - Game presented by Air Products

Friday, June 19th - Juneteenth

Saturday, June 20th - Little League Night presented by Bethlehem Landfill

Sunday, June 21st - Father's Day presented by Capital Blue Cross

Tuesday, June 23rd - Pride Night

Wednesday, June 24th - Kate Flannery from 'The Office' Night

Thursday, June 25th - Margaritaville presented by Coca-Cola

Saturday, June 27th - Game presented by Teamsters Local 773

Sunday, June 28th - Jurassic Pork

Wednesday, July 8th - Suicide Prevention Night presented by Northampton County Human Services & American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Thursday, July 9th - Duck Night presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital

Saturday, July 11th - Pickleball Night presented by St. Luke's University Health Network

Sunday, July 12th - GOAT Day

Tuesday, July 28th - Christmas in July

Wednesday, July 29th - Festers Night presented by Service Electric Network

Friday, July 31st - Green Eggs and Hambone

Saturday, August 1st - Paranormal Patrol

Tuesday, August 11th - TBA & Dog Adoption Night presented by Duke's Delites

Thursday, August 13th - Game presented by Provident Bank

Friday, August 14th - Pirate Night

Saturday, August 15th - Golf Night presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network, part of Jefferson Health

Sunday, August 16th - Football Day presented by Coca-Cola

Tuesday, August 25th - Recovery Night presented by Lehigh County Drug & Alcohol

Wednesday, August 26th - College Night

Thursday, August 27th - Women's Empowerment Night presented by IGS Energy

Friday, August 28th - Faith Night presented by Lehigh Valley Water Systems

Sunday, August 30th - Old School Baseball

Tuesday, September 8th - Early Halloween

Friday, September 11th - First Responders Night presented by Capital Blue Cross, Service Electric Network, Lehigh Valley Health Network, part of Jefferson Health

Saturday, September 12th - Jeep Night presented by Nucar

Sunday, September 13th - Game presented by Nacci Printing

Hispanic Heritage Series presented by Visions Federal Credit Union (Coquís Games)

Saturday, April 11th

Tuesday, May 19th

Friday, July 10th

Thursday, September 10th

Themed Jersey Auction & Cap Raffle Nights (11)

Wednesday, May 6th - Crayola Jersey Auction

Saturday, May 9th - Star Wars Jersey Auction

Thursday, June 4th - Ice Cream Jersey Auction

Saturday, June 6th - TBA Jersey Auction & Cap Raffle

Tuesday, June 16th - Strike Out Cancer Jersey Auction

Thursday, June 25th - Margaritaville Jersey Auction presented by CTSK

Thursday, July 9th - TBA Jersey Auction & Cap Raffle

Wednesday, July 29th - Festers Jersey Auction

Tuesday, August 11th - TBA Jersey Auction & Cap Raffle

Thursday, September 10th - Coquís Jersey Auction & Cap Raffle

Friday, September 11th - USA 250 Jersey Auction & Cap Raffle

*All promotions and dates subject to change*

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







