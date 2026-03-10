Last Chance to Vote Coca-Cola Park as USA TODAY's Best MiLB Ballpark
Published on March 10, 2026 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - There are just six days left to help make Coca-Cola Park, home of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Best Minor League Ballpark, as part of USA TODAY 10BEST's Readers' Choice Awards.
Votes may be cast at this LINK through Monday, March 16th at 11:59am EDT. The IronPigs ask for the support of the entire Lehigh Valley community as they track down this stupendous honor. Voter may vote once per day but may vote through multiple browsers and devices.
The Top 10 winners, as ranked by USA TODAY 10BEST readers, will be announced on Wednesday, March 25 at noon EDT.
While current rankings are unavailable during the final week of voting, Coca-Cola Park had been in the top-two prior to rankings going private.
