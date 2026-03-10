Clippers Initial 2026 Promo Calendar Released

Published on March 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







(COLUMBUS, OH) - The Columbus Clippers have announced the team's initial 2026 promotions calendar, promising a season packed full of special days and great deals at Huntington Park. The Clippers, top minor league affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, will once again this year play 75 home games in downtown's Arena District. Huntington Park has ranked among the top five ballparks in attendance nationally since opening in 2009.

Several fan-favorite promotions are back this season, starting with the first of two Puppypalooza games on April 30. May will be a busy month featuring Princesses & Pirates Day, NASA Space Day, WWE Night and Star Wars Night. June 5 is the annual Ohio Department of Natural Resources Night, which precedes a special day for Dads on Sunday, June 21 with the Father's Day Post-Game Catch on the Field. The back-half of the season is also packed with special themes, including Harry Potter Night, Columbus Zoo & Aquarium Night, Margaritaville Night, Pride Night, and the annual Clippers 5K.

Opening week will be highlighted with a daily Clippers 2026 Magnet Schedule Giveaway. More giveaway days are expected to be announced in the near future, along with additional celebrity appearances and theme nights.

Seven fireworks shows are planned for the 2026 season, starting with a Star Wars-themed extravaganza on May 23. There will also be a patriotic fireworks show on Independence Day.

The most famous Clippers promotion is back again - Tansky Tuesday DIME-A-DOG Night, now featuring Sahlen's hot dogs. It's just one of the weekly promotions that make attending games at Huntington Park the best bang for your buck in Central Ohio. $5 Wednesday offers fans low-price tickets and concessions. Wednesday is also Military & First Responder Appreciation Night, with discounted tickets for those who keep us safe. High school and college students can access special prices Wednesday through Friday for Student ID Games. Sunday continues to be Family Day at Huntington Park, with packages available to bring a family of six to the ballpark for less than $25. Sunday afternoon games are followed by the Fun Run Around the Bases for kids of all ages (weather permitting). It's also always Senior Sunday and Ring Your Bell Sunday, with special discounts for seniors and a free Clippers bell to the first 500 kids in attendance courtesy of Dor-Mar.

Thursday nights at Huntington Park will once again see the Clippers transform into Los Veleros de Columbus as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión. The first game this season as Los Veleros is Thursday, April 2.

The 2026 season at Huntington Park begins with a Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night on Tuesday, March 31 as the Clippers square off against Indianapolis. Single-game tickets, mini plans, and full and partial season ticket packages are on sale now by calling the Clippers at (614) 462-5250 or visiting ClippersBaseball.com. Starting in 2026, online ticket sales will feature reduced fees, to go along with the already economical ticket prices fans enjoy at Huntington Park.







International League Stories from March 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.