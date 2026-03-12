Pickle Palooza Coming to Huntington Park

(COLUMBUS, OH) -- Huntington Park, the home of the Columbus Clippers, has been chosen as the backdrop for the nationally sold-out Pickle Palooza Food and Drink Festival. Created by Outlier Events-the team behind viral hits like Taco and Tequila Fest, Ohio's Mac and Cheese Fest and the Donut and Beer Fest. The festival is bringing its record-breaking tour to Columbus on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

The first stop of the tour in Grand Rapids, MI, had record interest and sold out in 3 hours. The event offers attendees an unforgettable experience packed with unique flavors, thrilling entertainment, and craft beverages in the heart of the Arena District.

Event Highlights Include:

Dill-icious Samples: Enjoy a huge variety of unique pickle-themed food samples from local vendors-ranging from deep-fried pickles to pickle pizza and more.

Drink Sampling: Quench your thirst with numerous drink samples, including craft beers, ciders, specialty cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages.

Live Music & Entertainment: Featuring an All-American Throwback Pop Punk/Emo Party Band, a live "DJ Dilly" show, and high-energy musical performances.

Mechanical Pickle Riding & Games: Engage in fun activities, including Pickle Eating Contests, Brine Chugging challenges, and more.

"The response to our inaugural Pickle Palooza was incredible, resulting in a completely sold-out event in 3 hours," said Brian Colopy, Founder of Outlier Events. "Huntington Park and Columbus will have the same energy. Our goal is to recreate that magic for the Columbus community and make this another sell-out success for pickle fans and craft beer enthusiasts alike!"

Pickle Palooza Food & Drink Festival is designed to be an all-inclusive experience. Every ticket includes food and drink sampling tokens, a commemorative lanyard, and a sampling cup.

Platinum and VIP tickets will be available, offering exclusive early entry to beat the crowds and maximize the sampling experience.

Event Details:

What: Pickle Palooza Food & Drink Fest

Where: Huntington Park, Columbus, OH

When: Saturday, June 27, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Fans are encouraged to join the Priority List now for first access to tickets, entertainment announcements, and vendor updates.

Fans can CLICK HERE for more information and to sign up.

About Outlier Events:

Outlier Events is a premier event management and production company specializing in creating large-scale, unique, and fan-favorite festivals across the Midwest, including the Tots & Taps Festival and the Donut & Beer Festival.







