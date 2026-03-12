IronPigs Release Recharged Coquís Look

Published on March 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to reveal a recharged Coquís look as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Díversion.

The first Copa identity that the IronPigs debuted in 2019, the Lehigh Valley Coquís, have quickly come to help symbolize the prominent Puerto Rican community located in the Lehigh Valley. The refreshed colorway brings Puerto Rican red to the forefront as the base of the jersey with blue sleeves, mimicking the flag of the island.

The hat features a navy base with a red bill that includes a festive trim around the bill bringing island flair to the look. Returning is the ever-present Coquís strumming his cuatro (the national instrument of Puerto Rico). Together, the cuatro and Coquís on the logo produce the music of Puerto Rico.

A prime cultural symbol of Puerto Rican heritage, the Coquís derives its name from the distinct mating call it uses. A popular refrain from people of Puerto Rican descent is "Soy de aquí como el Coquí" which roughly translates to "I'm from here like the Coquí" or "I'm as Puerto Rican as a Coquí."

The IronPigs will take the field as the Coquís, part of their Hispanic Heritage Series presented by Visions Federal Credit Union on:

Saturday, April 11th

Tuesday, May 19th

Friday, July 10th

Thursday, September 10th

The Thursday, September 10th game will feature a game-used Coquís Jersey Auction & Cap Raffle. Tickets are available now by visiting the Provident Bank Box Office or at ironpigsbaseball.com

