Memphis Redbirds Kick off the 2026 Season with Family-Friendly Fun

Published on March 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds announced today the club's promotions and highlights for Opening Week presented by Charbroil. The Redbirds will kick off the 2026 home schedule on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:05 p.m. vs. the Norfolk Tides (Orioles). The rest of Opening Week is highlighted by Bluey & Bingo Day, the return of To Infinity & The Ballpark and an Easter Sunday celebration featuring a postgame egg hunt for kids 12 years of age and under. With tickets starting as low as $10 all season, the Redbirds are excited to welcome fans back to the ballpark for the 2026 season. Check out everything happening at AutoZone Park on these key dates to start the season.

Tuesday, March 31, 7:05 p.m.

Opening Night presented by Charbroil

Join the Memphis Redbirds as they take on the Norfolk Tides to kick off the 2026 season.

For more information, head to memphisredbirds.com/homestand-highlights

Wednesday, April 1, 12:05 p.m.

See what tricks the Redbirds have up their sleeves at this April Fool's matinee game.

For more information, head to memphisredbirds.com/homestand-highlights

Thursday, April 2, 6:45 p.m.

Enjoy drink specials at AutoZone Park as the Redbirds take on the Norfolk Tides at 6:45 p.m.

For more information, head to memphisredbirds.com/homestand-highlights

Friday, April 3, 1:05 p.m.

To Infinity & The Ballpark

Build your own toy box character at our pregame crafting station.

Bid to take home one of our on-field specialty jerseys.

Meet your favorite toy box characters across AutoZone Park.

For more information, head to memphisredbirds.com/homestand-highlights

Pregame autographs presented by Sylvamo.

Saturday, April 4, 1:05 p.m.

Redbirds hoodie giveaway presented by Southern College of Optometry

first 1500 fans through the gates

Bluey & Bingo Day

Bluey & Bingo public meet and greet

Wackadoo! Bluey & Bingo will be available at various times to meet fans and take photos.

Specialty Ticket

Bluey & Bingo VIP meet and greet tickets

Fans can purchase specialty tickets to an exclusive pregame meet and greet with Bluey & Bingo featuring big smiles, a craft station, and plenty of "for real life?!" moments along the way.

Price: $57.73 per ticket

For more information, head to memphisredbirds.com/bluey

Bark in the Park Day presented by Brown Dog Lodge and Taming the Wild

Specialty Ticket

Furry friends love baseball too! Purchase specialty tickets in sections 117 or 119 and bring your dog to AutoZone Park to enjoy the opening week festivities together.

Price: $21.71 per ticket

For more information, head to milb.com/memphis/tickets/bark-in-the-park

Pregame autographs presented by Sylvamo.

Sunday, April 5, 1:05 p.m.

Easter Sunday Celebration

Giveaway: Redbirds Easter bucket - first 500 kids 12 and younger

Postgame Easter egg hunt for all kids 12 years old and younger

Photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny

Specialty Ticket

Easter Brunch: specialty ticket buyers will enjoy bottomless mimosas and bloody marys with a premium buffet of pit-smoked country ham, bacon, pancakes, scrambled eggs biscuits and gravy, and more.

Price: $69.07

For more information, head to memphisredbirds.com/easter

"We can't wait to welcome our fans back to AutoZone Park for the 2026 season and we are very excited to announce these promotions for Opening Week!" said Craig Unger, president and general manager of the Redbirds. "Our goal is to bring the fun of opening week to fans of all ages. There is truly something for everyone, from giveaways to character appearances to theme nights and more."







