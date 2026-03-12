Memphis Redbirds Kick off the 2026 Season with Family-Friendly Fun
Published on March 12, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds announced today the club's promotions and highlights for Opening Week presented by Charbroil. The Redbirds will kick off the 2026 home schedule on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:05 p.m. vs. the Norfolk Tides (Orioles). The rest of Opening Week is highlighted by Bluey & Bingo Day, the return of To Infinity & The Ballpark and an Easter Sunday celebration featuring a postgame egg hunt for kids 12 years of age and under. With tickets starting as low as $10 all season, the Redbirds are excited to welcome fans back to the ballpark for the 2026 season. Check out everything happening at AutoZone Park on these key dates to start the season.
Tuesday, March 31, 7:05 p.m.
Opening Night presented by Charbroil
Join the Memphis Redbirds as they take on the Norfolk Tides to kick off the 2026 season.
For more information, head to memphisredbirds.com/homestand-highlights
Wednesday, April 1, 12:05 p.m.
See what tricks the Redbirds have up their sleeves at this April Fool's matinee game.
For more information, head to memphisredbirds.com/homestand-highlights
Thursday, April 2, 6:45 p.m.
Enjoy drink specials at AutoZone Park as the Redbirds take on the Norfolk Tides at 6:45 p.m.
For more information, head to memphisredbirds.com/homestand-highlights
Friday, April 3, 1:05 p.m.
To Infinity & The Ballpark
Build your own toy box character at our pregame crafting station.
Bid to take home one of our on-field specialty jerseys.
Meet your favorite toy box characters across AutoZone Park.
For more information, head to memphisredbirds.com/homestand-highlights
Pregame autographs presented by Sylvamo.
Saturday, April 4, 1:05 p.m.
Redbirds hoodie giveaway presented by Southern College of Optometry
first 1500 fans through the gates
Bluey & Bingo Day
Bluey & Bingo public meet and greet
Wackadoo! Bluey & Bingo will be available at various times to meet fans and take photos.
Specialty Ticket
Bluey & Bingo VIP meet and greet tickets
Fans can purchase specialty tickets to an exclusive pregame meet and greet with Bluey & Bingo featuring big smiles, a craft station, and plenty of "for real life?!" moments along the way.
Price: $57.73 per ticket
For more information, head to memphisredbirds.com/bluey
Bark in the Park Day presented by Brown Dog Lodge and Taming the Wild
Specialty Ticket
Furry friends love baseball too! Purchase specialty tickets in sections 117 or 119 and bring your dog to AutoZone Park to enjoy the opening week festivities together.
Price: $21.71 per ticket
For more information, head to milb.com/memphis/tickets/bark-in-the-park
Pregame autographs presented by Sylvamo.
Sunday, April 5, 1:05 p.m.
Easter Sunday Celebration
Giveaway: Redbirds Easter bucket - first 500 kids 12 and younger
Postgame Easter egg hunt for all kids 12 years old and younger
Photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny
Specialty Ticket
Easter Brunch: specialty ticket buyers will enjoy bottomless mimosas and bloody marys with a premium buffet of pit-smoked country ham, bacon, pancakes, scrambled eggs biscuits and gravy, and more.
Price: $69.07
For more information, head to memphisredbirds.com/easter
"We can't wait to welcome our fans back to AutoZone Park for the 2026 season and we are very excited to announce these promotions for Opening Week!" said Craig Unger, president and general manager of the Redbirds. "Our goal is to bring the fun of opening week to fans of all ages. There is truly something for everyone, from giveaways to character appearances to theme nights and more."
International League Stories from March 12, 2026
- Memphis Redbirds Kick off the 2026 Season with Family-Friendly Fun - Memphis Redbirds
- Pickle Palooza Coming to Huntington Park - Columbus Clippers
- IronPigs Release Recharged Coquís Look - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Memphis Redbirds Kick off the 2026 Season with Family-Friendly Fun
- Union Ave. Temporary Closure Announced
- Joey "Jaws" Chestnut Is Taking a Bite Out of AutoZone Park this Summer
- Single-Game Premium Tickets on Sale Now for Banana Ball at AutoZone Park
- Memphis Redbirds Introduce "Heavenly Hot Dog Buffet"