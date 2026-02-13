Memphis Redbirds Introduce "Heavenly Hot Dog Buffet"

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds are redefining ballpark dining ahead of the 2026 baseball season with the introduction of the Heavenly Hot Dog Buffet, a bold, new fan experience debuting on the Party Deck at AutoZone Park. This brand-new culinary experience provides fans with 21 toppings and millions of combinations all in one heavenly bite.

Available exclusively on the Party Deck, the Heavenly Hot Dog Buffet invites guests to build their perfect hot dog from an expansive spread of toppings, encouraging exploration, personalization, and repeat visits. With 21 different toppings available, fans can create up to 2,097,151 unique topping combinations, making every trip to the buffet a fresh and flavorful experience.

"When you can create more than two million different hot dog combinations, that's not just a buffet - that's a culinary adventure," said Craig Unger, president and general manager of the Redbirds. "The Heavenly Hot Dog Buffet is pure ballpark joy. It's messy, it's creative, and it will change the way people think about stadium food."

The Heavenly Hot Dog Buffet features an extensive and diverse lineup of toppings, including: mustard, ketchup, relish, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickle chips, crispy onions, peppers and onions, shredded cheddar cheese, nacho cheese, sauerkraut, jalapeños, bacon bits, pico de gallo, chili, coleslaw, bbq sauce, buffalo sauce and cream cheese. The options don't stop at hot dogs, though, as fans can also enjoy chicken sandwiches, nachos, mac 'n' cheese, fresh watermelon, cookies, tea, lemonade and water.

From classic ballpark staples to bold, comfort-forward additions, this buffet offers something for every taste and encourages fans to create their own "heavenly" version of hot dog perfection.

The Heavenly Hot Dog Buffet will be available on the Party Deck for all group outings and for Banana Ball games on March 7 and 8. Single game tickets will be available on select dates. For Opening Week of the 2026 season, fans can be first in line to try our Heavenly Hot Dog Buffet and purchase individual Party Deck Tickets for just $39.99!

Party Deck ticket holders can enjoy the Heavenly Hot Dog Buffet, as well as access to a private cash bar and climate-controlled Home Plate Club, combining elevated dining with a comfortable and premium viewing environment. The Party Deck experience is designed to serve as a destination within AutoZone Park, ideal for social gatherings, celebrations, and unforgettable nights at the ballpark.

The introduction of the Heavenly Hot Dog Buffet reflects the Redbirds' continued commitment to innovation, hospitality, and enhancing the overall fan experience. By pairing imaginative food offerings with premium spaces and flexible ticketing options, the organization continues to push the boundaries of what a night at the ballpark can be for fans.

For additional information regarding the Heavenly Hot Dog Buffet, Party Deck availability and ticket and group pricing, please visit memphisredbirds.com/partydeck.







