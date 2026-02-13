Syracuse Mets 13th Annual Open House to be Held Saturday, March 7th

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Mets 13th annual Open House will be held on Saturday, March 7th from 10am to 1pm. This event is free to the public and opens NBT Bank Stadium to the community once again. Highlights include; single game tickets for the 2026 season going on sale for the first time, fans ability to pick up previously purchased tickets, flex plans, and Season Seat memberships, guided tours of the stadium including the clubhouse and batting cages, and a fan forum preview of the 2026 season and Q&A with Mets general manager Jason Smorol.

Recently, the Mets have brought in a famous former baseball player to meet and greet with fans, and this year former Mets great pitcher Turk Wendell will be in attendance. Wendell is an 11-year Major League Baseball reliever who spent 5 seasons with the New York Mets from 1997-2001. Turk will be taking photos and signing autographs in the Metropolitan Club from 10-11:30am.

The Onondaga Coach Ticket Office will open its' windows for the first time in 2026 starting at 10am, and fans will be able to purchase individual game tickets, including tickets for Opening Day. Fans can also purchase 2026 flex plans from representatives who will be available to answer any questions until the end of the open house at 1pm. The Ticket Office will be open Monday through Friday 10am to 5pm starting Monday, March 9th for fans to purchase tickets for the 2026 season over the phone (315-474 7833 x1) or in-person. Fans can purchase 2026 tickets online any time at syracusemets.com/tickets starting at 10am on 3/7.

Guided tours of NBT Bank Stadium will take place every 15 minutes during the open house, leaving from the Syracuse Baseball Hall of Fame starting at 10:15am with the last tour leaving at 12:30pm. There is a limit of 25 people per tour, and due to that limited space fans must sign up for a tour time in the Hall of Fame to be included. Tours will include trips to the Hall of Fame, clubhouses, suites, and the behind-the scenes areas of NBT Bank Stadium.

The 2026 Syracuse Mets promotional schedule will be unveiled during the scheduled Fan Forum at 11:45am with general manager Jason Smorol. During the forum there will be a preview of the upcoming season, an introduction of the coaching staff, and a designated question and answer session.

The Syracuse Mets Team Store will be open with new apparel and merchandise available for purchase for the duration of the Open House. Parking and entry for the 2026 Syracuse Mets Open House are free.

NBT Bank Stadium is cashless, credit or debit cards only.

The Syracuse Mets home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, March 31st, first pitch at 4:05pm, as the Mets welcome the Toledo Mud Hens, AAA affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, to NBT Bank Stadium.







