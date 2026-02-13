Single-Game Premium Tickets on Sale Now for Banana Ball at AutoZone Park

Published on February 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Warm up your singing voices, practice your dance moves and get ready to, "start the party," because single-game premium tickets are on sale now for the March 7 and 8 Banana Ball games at AutoZone Park.

Fans won't want to miss out as the champions of chaos, the Party Animals, take on the new Indianapolis Clowns. General seating is sold out for both games, but fans still have time to secure seats in some of the most highly sought-after spaces in AutoZone Park including the Coors Light Chill Zone, the Picnic Terrace and the Party Deck featuring the newly-announced Heavenly Hot Dog Buffet.

Banana Ball isn't your average baseball game; it's a full-blown party. Expect trick plays, dancing players, fan-fueled fun and nonstop entertainment from first pitch to final out. Whether you're a die-hard baseball fan or just here for the vibes, this is the can't-miss event of the spring.

Premium tickets start at $81 and include access to premium buffet menus and complimentary beverages.

Premium Seating Options

Coors Light Chill Zone - located on the first base side of the second level of AutoZone Park, the Coors Light Chill Zone offers access to a climate-controlled sports club, an all-you-can-eat buffet and complimentary Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, house wine and soft drinks.

Party Deck - Perched on the third base side of the second level, the Party Deck features the Heavenly Hot Dog Buffet. A culinary experience featuring 21 different hot dog toppings with 2,097,151 unique topping combinations, allowing fans to create their own version of hot-dog perfection. Party Deck tickets also include complimentary tea, water and lemonade with exclusive access to a cash bar.

Picnic Terrace - These picnic tables are located just over the fence in right field making them perfect for catching home runs. Available in groups of six, these tickets include access to a buffet of hamburgers and hot dogs with complimentary tea, water and lemonade.

Saturday night lights will shine bright with first pitch set for 7 p.m. on March 7, followed by a matinee at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 8.

For more information visit www.memphisredbirds.com/bananaball or call (901) 721-6000.







