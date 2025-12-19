Ben Johnson to Return as Redbirds Manager in 2026

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that Memphis native Ben Johnson will return for his record seventh season as manager of the Memphis Redbirds.

During the 2025 season, Johnson became the winningest manager in Memphis Redbirds history, leading the team to an 80-68 record. The team's finish marked the first winning season for the Redbirds since 2018. Johnson also saw six Redbirds players promoted to St Louis last season to make their major league debuts. He enters the 2026 season with 424 total wins with the Redbirds.

Prior to coaching, Johnson, a Germantown High School graduate, was drafted by the Cardinals out of high school in the 4th round of the 1999 First-Year Player Draft. Johnson signed with St. Louis after turning down college baseball and football scholarship offers and was ranked as the fourth-best prospect in the Cardinals system. He played the 1999 season for Rookie-level Johnson City and part of the 2000 campaign with Single-A Peoria before being traded to the San Diego Padres.

Johnson made his Major League debut with San Diego on June 26, 2005, and went on to appear in 31 games with the Padres that year. He played 58 games with San Diego in 2006 before being traded to the New York Mets in the offseason, where he appeared in nine games in 2007. Johnson's 10-year Minor League playing career spanned 901 games, during which he hit .262 with 187 doubles, 115 home runs, 473 RBIs, and 91 stolen bases.

Johnson's Redbirds coaching staff for 2026 includes returning co-pitching coach Darwin Marrero, hitting coach Howie Clark, bench coach Peter Mooney, and strength & conditioning coach Jon Hill. Additionally, Alex Wolfinger and Kinu Shabata, previously with the Springfield Cardinals and FCL Cardinals respectively, will be joining the Memphis Redbirds as athletic trainers. New to the staff and organization in 2026 is co-pitching coach Ollie Kadey, previously with the Detroit Tigers organization as a pitching coach.

For more information on the Redbirds' upcoming 2026 season, which begins on March 27 against the Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves) in Gwinnett, visit www.memphisredbirds.com. The Redbirds will open their 2026 home schedule on March 31, at 7:05 p.m. against the Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles). Additional information about ticket sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be announced in the coming weeks and months.







