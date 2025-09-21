Redbirds Drop Grizzlies Day Game at AutoZone Park to Saints

Published on September 20, 2025 under International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued six-game homestand against the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A, Minnesota Twins) with a 11-3 loss on Saturday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

First baseman Blaze Jordan smacked his 13th Triple-A home run for his 60th RBI of the season in the ninth inning of Saturday's loss. Third baseman Brody Moore tripled home a run in the second inning to give Memphis a brief lead. Memphis went 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

Starting Pitcher Zach Plesac (1-8) allowed three runs on four hits, walked four and struck out two in 2.2 innings pitched. Gerson Moreno faced the minimum in 2.1 innings pitched to lower his Triple-A ERA to 1.23 in 14th appearance with the Redbirds in 2025.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Sunday, September 21 to wrap up the 2025 season at AutoZone Park against the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A, Minnesota Twins) with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.

