Late Home Run Lifts Jacksonville to Saturday Win against Norfolk
Published on September 20, 2025 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
NORFOLK, V.A. - A late home run from Nathan Martorella and a two-run double from Joe Mack powered the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a comeback win against the Norfolk Tides, 9-6, Saturday from Harbor Park.
Trailing 5-4 in the eighth, Jacob Berry worked a one-out walk. With a runner at first, Martorella (4) walloped a two-run home run, giving Jacksonville (89-60, 42-32) a 6-5 lead.
The Shrimp added to their lead in the ninth. With one out, Griffin Conine walked, and Kemp Alderman doubled. With two runners in scoring position, Mack cracked a two-run double, extending the Jumbo Shrimp's lead to 8-5. Maximo Acosta walked, and Berry singled to load up the bases. With the bases full, Mack scored on a walk from Martorella, making it 9-5.
Norfolk (62-84, 32-41) rallied in the ninth. With two outs, Jordyn Adams (10) slugged a solo home run, cutting into the deficit, 9-6.
Jacksonville struck first in the top of the third. Jack Winkler walked and Victor Mesa Jr. singled. Following a double play, Conine laced an RBI single, advancing to second on an error, and giving the Shrimp the lead. With a runner at second, Alderman ripped an RBI double, making it 2-0.
Leading by two in the fourth, Berry and Martorella smacked back-to-back one-out singles. Winkler followed with a fielder's choice, loading the bases. With the bases juiced, Berry scampered home on a wild pitch, extending the Jumbo Shrimp's lead to three.
Norfolk responded in the bottom of the fourth. Daniel Johnson reached on an error to begin the frame. Jud Fabian walked and Livan Soto singled, loading the bases. With three runners on, Adams lined an RBI single, making it 3-1. Reed Trimble walked with the bases loaded, forcing home the second run of the inning. With the bases still full, Adley Rutschman cracked a sacrifice fly, tying the game at three.
The Tides took the lead in the fifth. With two outs, Fabian walked. With a runner on, Soto ripped an RBI single, giving Norfolk a 4-3 lead.
The Jumbo Shrimp tied the game in the sixth. Berry singled to start the inning. Two batters later, Winkler doubled. With runners at second and third, Berry scored on a groundout from Mesa Jr., knotting the score at four.
Locked in a 4-4 tie, Rutschman (1) clobbered a one-out solo home run, giving Norfolk a 5-4 lead.
Jacksonville and Norfolk finish their series and the regular season in Sunday's contest starting at 1:05 p.m. at Harbor Park. RHP Nestor German (0-0, 7.04 ERA) will start for the Tides. Coverage will begin at 12:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.
International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25 (If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.
