Indy Prevails over Gwinnett in Penultimate Game of 2025 Season

Published on September 20, 2025 under International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Indianapolis Indians posted two-run innings in two of the first three frames and held off the Gwinnett Stripers to prevail in the penultimate game of the 2025 season on Saturday night at Coolray Field, 5-3.

The Indianapolis (44-30, 86-62) offense got going early. Ji Hwan Bae led off the game and sliced a single to left field. Liover Peguero then worked a walk. A wild pitch moved both runners up, and Nick Solak grounded out to short to send home Bae. One out later, Jase Bowen singled home Peguero.

That two-run output was matched in the third by Indy. With two outs and nobody aboard, Solak smacked a double to left field. Nelson Velazquez then knocked a hit to left field and Solak scampered home. Bowen struck again as he doubled to left-center field to drive in Velazquez. After a four-RBI night on Friday, Bowen has driven in six runs over the past pair of contests.

Gwinnett (34-40, 63-86) picked up a run in the second when David Fletcher advanced Eddys Leonard home, and they cut the Indianapolis lead to just one run in the sixth. With Conner Capel and Adam Zebrowski aboard, Carlos Rodriguez singled to right field to trim the deficit.

Indy plated an insurance run to gain some breathing room in the eighth. Solak led off and reached on an error. He would move to second on a wild pitch, and two batters later, scored on Brett Sullivan's single.

Po-Yu Chen (W, 2-0) worked five innings and conceded just one run to earn the win for the Indians. Brandan Bidois (S, 2) recorded the final four outs for the save.

Ian Anderson (L, 1-4) was handed the loss after he allowed four runs in his starting role for the Stripers.

The Indians will conclude the 2025 season when they face Gwinnett on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm. Drake Fellows (9-6, 4.36) will go for his 10th win as he starts for Indy in the finale. He'll be opposed by Gwinnett's Carlos Carrasco (6-4, 4.13).







