Indianapolis Indians Join USA Baseball's Fun at Bat Program

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced that they have partnered with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield (Anthem) to provide USA Baseball's Fun at Bat program to elementary schools across Central Indiana. Fun at Bat is a free unique baseball and softball experience placing an emphasis on character development, functional movement, literacy, active play and fun.

"The Indianapolis Indians take great pride in working to expand access to baseball and softball for youth in Central Indiana, and the Fun at Bat program is a great way to increase that impact," said Adam Pintar, Indianapolis Indians senior director of brand, marketing and communications. "Participating schools not only will receive unique opportunities in partnership with the Indians and Anthem, but an all-inclusive curriculum to teach students life-long skills off the diamond."

Schools can now apply to host the Fun at Bat program, and registration is open year-round. Participating schools will receive a co-branded banner with the Indians and Anthem, Franklin Sports equipment kit (foam baseballs, bats, training discs, a ball pump and mesh storage bag), pack of 10 USA Baseball championship principals, digital access to a full elementary (K-5) curriculum co-developed with Shape America and access to a free online instructor course.

"We're committed to helping children across Indiana grow healthy in body and mind," said Lynn Scott, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Indiana's Medicaid President. "Programs like Fun at Bat give kids the chance to stay active, build confidence, and learn important life skills that extend far beyond the playing field. We're proud to partner with the Indianapolis Indians to make these opportunities available to more schools and families in our communities."

In addition, the first 10 schools to register will receive a special visit from Rowdie, the Indianapolis Indians mascot. Schools must be within a 40-mile radius of Victory Field (501 West Maryland Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46225) to be eligible for a visit.

For questions on the program or application process, please contact FunAtBat@USABaseball.com.

The Indians open the 2026 season on Friday, March 27 at Victory Field. Full season, half season and mini plans are now on sale, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.







