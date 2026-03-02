Indians 2026 Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

Published on March 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced that as of 10 AM, single-game tickets for all 75 home games of Victory Field's 30th season are on sale. Fans may visit IndyIndians.com/Tickets, call (317) 269-3545 or visit the Victory Field Box Office to purchase tickets. The season kicks off at the Vic on Friday, March 27 vs. the St. Paul Saints for the earliest start in ballpark history.

The Indians 2026 promotional calendar is highlighted by returning fan-favorites like Prospects Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery, Sunday Characters with PAW Patrol and Princesses, Fan Appreciation Weekend presented by Elements Financial and Spokenote, and new additions like Backyard Baseball, Kids Opening Weekend presented by Riley Children's Health and Williams Comfort Air and Victory Field's 30th Anniversary presented by Spokenote. Fans may visit IndyIndians.com/SingleGameTickets or IndyIndians.com/Promotions for a full list of promotional dates and to purchase tickets. All games, times and promotions are subject to change.

"Victory Field has been Indianapolis' home to professional baseball since 1996, and we are excited to welcome fans back to our beautiful, downtown ballpark as we celebrate its 30th anniversary and a new look to Indianapolis Indians baseball," said Matt Guay, Indianapolis Indians vice president and general manager. "Our robust promotional calendar, affordable ticket prices, exceptional customer service and unparalleled ballpark experience are sure to make the 2026 season one to remember."

Single-game ticket prices range from $13 for Lawn, $16 for Reserved and $19 for Box seats. Five Half-Off Wednesday Nights presented by Best-One of Indy offer half-price Lawn, Reserved and Box seats; fans must enter the code HALF in the coupon code field before selecting their seats.

Premium ticketing options are available for $32 per person in the Yuengling Landing and $100 in the Elements Financial Club. Landing tickets include reserved seating, wait service and a specialty menu while Club tickets include an all-you-can-eat food station, draft beer and house wine from Daniel's Vineyard.

For families with children 14 and under, Knot Hole Kids Club memberships currently available for just $22. Membership benefits include a ticket to every Indians home game, access to exclusive merchandise and giveaways, the chance to say "Play ball!" following the national anthem or introduce the Indians' leadoff batter, and the opportunity to run the bases after every Sunday home game (weather permitting). Individual tickets purchased for children 14 and under are $1 off.

All persons with a current military ID are eligible to receive $3 off gate price. Recipients of the military discount include active-duty members, active-duty family members, military retirees/veterans and their dependents. To receive the discount, fans must verify their current military ID online or at the Victory Field Box Office at the time of purchase.

Full season, half season and mini plans are available for purchase, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.







International League Stories from March 2, 2026

Indians 2026 Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now - Indianapolis Indians

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.