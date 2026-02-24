Indians Unveil 2026 Season Promotional Schedule

Published on February 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today unveiled their 2026 season promotional schedule, which includes fireworks shows, fan-favorite nights and weekends, brand-new giveaways, specialty jersey auctions and more. Single-game tickets go on sale to the public at 10 AM ET on Monday, March 2 and the Indians' 2026 home opener is set for Friday, March 27, against the St. Paul Saints.

March/April

The Indians kick off Victory Field's 30th season with Opening Weekend presented by Spokenote from Friday, March 27 to Sunday, March 29 vs. the St. Paul Saints. Ring in the season with a 60 Degree Weather Guarantee presented by FOX59 on Friday, where each fan in attendance will receive a ticket to another April home game of their choice if the temperature at first pitch is below 60 degrees.

Entering their 21st consecutive year as a Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate, the Indians are celebrating the Young Bucs with Prospects Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery from Friday, April 10 to Sunday, April 12. Fan-favorite activations, including team autographs and a trading card experience return, in addition to a Bubba Chandler bobblehead giveaway on Saturday.

Start your engines and wave a checkered flag on Saturday, April 25 with Indy 500 Night presented by Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The month of April rounds out with late 1990s nostalgia as Pablo Sanchez from Backyard Baseball visits the Vic on Sunday, April 26.

May

The Indians welcome representatives from the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana to Victory Field on Friday, May 8 for their annual Native American Heritage Night, featuring specialty jerseys and educational activations for fans around the concourse. May the Force be with you on Saturday, May 9, when fan-favorite Star Wars™ Night returns with themed jerseys and characters roaming the concourse.

Celebrate Memorial Day at The Vic on Monday, May 25 with a postgame fireworks show, followed by the Indians annual Youth Clinic presented by Mr. Plumber, Williams Comfort Air and Toyota on Wednesday, May 28. A fun-filled first week of summer continues with Kids Opening Weekend presented by Riley Childrens Health and Williams Comfort Air from Friday, May 29 through Sunday, May 31.

June

Grab your Jolly Roger and come out to the ballpark for another installment of Prospects Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery from Friday, June 12 to Sunday, June 14. Fans have another opportunity to grab autographs or a personalized trading card, in addition to a specialty yet-to-be-announced bobblehead giveaway on Saturday for fans 18 and older.

Later in the month, fan-favorites in Victory Field Paper Co. Night (Friday, June 26), Harry Potter™ Night (Saturday, June 27) and ZOOperstars! (Sunday, June 28) return to the ballpark.

July

Victory Field turns 30! Celebrate Victory Field's 30th Anniversary presented by Spokenote on Saturday, July 11, with a Victory Field replica giveaway and fireworks highlighting a historic celebration you won't want to miss. Up the antics on Sunday, July 12, when Rowdie and his friends take over the ballpark for Mascot Mania.

Channel your inner hero with Marvel Night on Saturday, July 25, featuring a specialty cap giveaway and Marvel-themed jerseys worn on field. Bring the kids out the next day for Sunday Characters with PAW Patrol on Sunday, July 26.

August

Calling all pop culture fans: head out to the ballpark in August! Grab your controllers and gear up for a busy month with Video Game Night on Saturday, Aug. 8. On Sunday, Aug. 9, dress in your best pink or green ensemble when the Good Witch and Bad Witch visit the Vic for the first time.

The Indians will be celebrating the history of the Negro Leagues in Indianapolis on Friday, Aug. 21 and Saturday, Aug. 22 when Negro Leagues Heritage Weekend returns with themed jerseys, giveaways and educational opportunities throughout the ballpark. Another fan-favorite returns with Sunday Characters with Princesses on Aug. 23.

Get ready to rumble and round out August with WWE Night on Saturday, Aug. 29. Arrive early and be one of the first 2,500 fans in the ballpark to secure a limited-edition WWE-themed Rowdie bobblehead!

September

The Indians' final homestand of 2026 is focused on the fans, with Fan Appreciation Weekend presented by Spokenote returning from Friday, Sept. 11 through Sunday, Sept. 13. Fireworks shows on Friday and Saturday, scratch offs and 1-of-1 card set giveaway highlight the weekend.

Giveaways

Saturday, April 11 - Bubba Chandler Bobblehead presented by Hoosier Lottery (1,500 fans, 18 and older)

Saturday, April 25 - Indians x IMS Flag presented by Indianapolis Motor Speedway (1,500 fans)

Saturday, May 30 - Rowdie Bobblehead (1,500 fans, 14 and under)

Saturday, June 13 - TBA Prospect Bobblehead presented by Hoosier Lottery (1,500 fans, 18 and older)

Saturday, June 27 - Hogwarts Hat (2,500 fans)

Saturday, July 11 - Victory Field Replica (2,500 fans)

Saturday, July 25 - Spiderman Hat (1,000 fans)

Saturday, Aug. 8 - 8-Bit Rowdie Hat (2,500 fans)

Saturday, Aug. 22 - ABCs Tote Bag (2,500 fans)

Saturday, Aug. 29 - Rowdie WWE Bobblehead (2,500 fans)

Saturday, Sept. 12 - Scratch Off Cards (2,500 fans)

Sunday, Sept. 13 - Specialty Card Set (2,500 fans)

Specialty Jersey Auctions with proceeds benefiting Indianapolis Indians Charities

Saturday, April 25 - Indy 500

Sunday, April 26 - Backyard Baseball

Saturday, May 9 - Star Wars™

Monday, May 25 - Memorial Day

Sunday, June 14 - Prospects Weekend

Saturday, June 27 - Harry Potter

Saturday, July 25 - Marvel

Saturday, Aug. 22 - Indianapolis ABCs

Baseball in Education presented by Citizens Energy Group, IU Indianapolis and Lilly

Wednesday, April 8

Thursday, April 23

Thursday, May 7

Bark in the Park presented by Credelio Quattro, Pacifico, PetSuites and Tito's Handmade Vodka

Thursday, April 9

Thursday, May 28

Tuesday, June 23

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Thursday, Sept. 10

Additional promotions, including Community Celebrations and Summer Concert Series will be announced at a later date.

Full season, half season and mini plans are available for purchase, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.







International League Stories from February 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.