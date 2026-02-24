RailRiders University Community Series begins on March 31

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are pleased to announce the schedule for the tenth annual RailRiders University Community Series, presented by Geisinger. Each year, the RailRiders welcome local high school teams and the Wyoming Valley Challenger League onto PNC Field to showcase their talents.

The RailRiders will host the Bill Howerton Media Day at PNC Field on Sunday, March 1, 2026. In conjunction with the American Cancer Society and The Bill Howerton Organization, coaches and student-athletes from Lackawanna League softball and baseball teams will be present to discuss their upcoming seasons with local media starting at 11 A.M. There will be an awards ceremony in the Geisinger Champions Club at 1:15 P.M.

2026 RailRiders University Community Series

Date Time Game Details

March 31 4:30 P.M. Holy Cross High School vs. Riverside High School

The Crusaders, led by first-year coach PJ Blockberger battle the Vikings, coached by RRU Instructor Sean Hughes.

April 1 4:30 P.M. Hanover Area High School vs. Wyoming Seminary High School

Todd Kolbicka's Hawkeyes return to PNC Field to take on Kevin Miller and the Blue Knights.

April 4 1:00 P.M. Mid Valley High School vs. Western Wayne High School

The defending 4A District Champion Spartans, coached by RRU Instructor Ryan Kropa, take on John Boandl and the Wildcats.

April 12 TBD Athens High School vs. Wellsboro High School

After the RailRiders host the Durham Bulls, a District 4 clash showcasing Charles Haven's Wildcats and Kyle Smith's Hornets takes over at PNC Field.

April 13 4:30 P.M. Wallenpaupack High School vs. Abington Heights High School

The Comets and RRU's Billy Zalewski host Eric Lenz and the Buckhorns.

April 14 4:30 P.M. Delaware Valley High School vs. North Pocono High School

The Trojans, coached by RRU instructor Brian Jardine, take on coach Michael Murray and the Warriors at PNC Field for a fourth straight season.

April 18 1:00 P.M. Central Columbia High School vs. Loyalsock High School

Another District 4 clash at PNC Field pits Kevin Morgan and the Blue Jays against the Lancers and Benjamin Lorson.

April 20 4:30 P.M. Scranton High School vs. West Scranton High School

For a tenth consecutive season, Jamie Higgins, a RRU instructor, and the Knights square off in a classic rivalry match-up against RRU instructor Brian Minnich and the Invaders.

April 26 TBD Hazleton Area High School vs. Wyoming Valley West High School

After the RailRiders battle the Rochester Red Wings, the defending District 2 Class 6A Champion Cougars and coach Russ Canzler take on Mike Petroski and the Spartans.

May 2 TBD Stroudsburg High School vs. Abington Heights High School

Following the RailRiders games against the Buffalo Bisons, Matthew Suarez and the Mountaineers from District 11 travel north to face off against the Comets.

May 3 TBD Northwest High School vs. Susquehanna High School

After the RailRiders and Bisons' series finale, District 4's Rangers, led by Joseph Zelinske, take on the Sabers and coach Dustin Dailey.

May 4 DH 4:30 P.M. East Stroudsburg North High School vs. East Stroudsburg South High School

Pocono Mountain East High School vs. Pocono Mountain West High School

Daniel DeLeon's Timberwolves and Kane Furst's Cavaliers head up the highway to face off at PNC Field. In game two, coach Matt DelGiudice and the Cardinals meet the Panthers and Steve Mason.

May 8 4:30 P.M. Dallas High School vs. Crestwood High School

For a tenth straight season, Mike Viglione's Mountaineers and Sean Foley's Comets square off in a rivalry clash at PNC Field.

There is no parking charge or admission fee for any of the regular season games during the 2026 RailRiders University Community Series.

The RailRiders are also proud to host the Wyoming Valley Challenger League as part of the Community Series on May 17, June 14, July 19 and 26.

RailRiders University will host a variety of clinics and camps this spring and summer. Spring Training Clinics begin on March 7. Summer Camps will be held June 23-25, July 14-16 and August 11-13. Save the dates now and be sure to book your six to 14-year-old once registration begins. Contact Robby Judge at (570) 558-4612 or rjudge@swbrailriders.com for additional information.

The 2026 RailRiders University Community Series is presented by Geisinger as part of their continued commitment to Northeastern Pennsylvania.

For more information, please contact the RailRiders front office at (570) 969-BALL.







