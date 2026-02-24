Jumbo Shrimp Single-Game Tickets Available Beginning February 25

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Single-game tickets for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 2026 season will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 25 for all 75 regular season home games from March 27 through September 13.

The Miller Electric Box Office will be open three hours prior to first pitch on all Jumbo Shrimp home gamedays for in-person ticket sales, while fans can purchase tickets 24/7 online at www.jaxshrimp.com.

The Jumbo Shrimp begin their title defense with Opening Day at 7:05 p.m. on March 27 against the Rochester Red Wings from VyStar Ballpark. Season tickets, mini plans, and group outings for the 2026 season are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 for more information.







