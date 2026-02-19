New Alliance with Key Community Partners Announced

Published on February 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are proud to announce a partnership with Allied Services, the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) and Scranton Tomorrow for the 2026 season for services and a beautification project at PNC Field.

"The opportunities that Allied Services, their Vocational Services Division and OVR provide are vital to NEPA, and we are thrilled to work with them for this program," said RailRiders Team President & General Manager Shawn Reilly. "The impact they have, not just for each individual but also the community as a whole, is so very valuable, and we look forward to this and many other possibilities ahead."

Allied Services' supported employment program receives referrals from the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) and the Lackawanna County office. The program assists individuals with disabilities secure and maintain employment in the community. Through OVR, Allied Services provides services including supported employment, job shadowing, paid work experiences and assessments. Ashley Duesler, the Coordinator of Community Employment, helps our individuals form their resumes, apply for jobs, prepare and practice for interviews, and speak to employers on their behalf to secure employment. Once individuals secure employment, job coaches David Warunek and Jeff Lewis provide support on-site to help those individuals navigate their tasks and solve any issues they may have.

David Gammon began work twice a week in the RailRiders' front office in January.

"Due to his disability, we experienced many challenges with placing him in an appropriate environment," said Duesler. "After meeting with the RailRiders staff in November, we felt David would be a great fit for the position. He accepted the offer and expressed his excitement about starting work there. We had several team meetings to align David's schedule and transportation with our staff and his group home staff. He started in January and is now receiving job coaching support through OVR and will continue to have long-term support through his waiver funding. We hope to place more individuals at the RailRiders and continue to build relationships with various employers in the community."

Before the start of the 2026 season, Scranton Tomorrow will oversee ten volunteers from the Vocational Services Division as they plant flowers and spruce up high-visibility areas at PNC Field.

For more information on Allied Services, visit www.allied-services.org. Learn more about Scranton Tomorrow at www.scrantontomorrow.org.

The 2026 season begins March 27 on the road at Buffalo, with the home opener against Durham scheduled for April 7 at PNC Field. Single-game and season tickets are all available now.

