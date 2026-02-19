Jumbo Shrimp to Hold Preseason Job Fairs on February 25 & March 3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are building their team for another season of Affordable Family Fun at VyStar Ballpark. The club will hold two job fairs for 2026 gameday and food & beverage positions from 4-6:30 p.m. on both Wednesday, February 25 and Tuesday, March 3 at VyStar Ballpark.

Interested applicants need only attend one of the job fairs, and will be asked to complete an employee application form. Applicants may bring a completed application to the job fair. All applicants should be prepared to interview at the job fairs and are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately. Potential employees are subject to a background check.

Parking for the job fairs will be in Lot P and applicants may enter through the Main Gate on Georgia St.

Open positions are for seasonal employment, including but not limited to 75 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp baseball home games, additional stadium events and training. The ideal candidate is outgoing, enjoys being part of a team atmosphere and is ready to have FUN while providing top-notch customer service.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are seeking candidates for the following positions:

Game Day Ticket Seller/Taker: One of the first points of guest interaction, the game day ticket seller/taker will staff a ticket window at the box office approximately one hour before the gates open for that night's game and work until the majority of the crowd has been served, approximately an hour after the game begins. The Jumbo Shrimp utilizes the Tickets.com ticketing system, and the game day ticket seller/taker will work in an efficient manner to meet the fans' needs for ticket purchases, exchanges, and upgrades at the ticket window. Additionally, the game day ticket seller/taker will scan tickets at the gate for fans entering the ballpark.

Kid Zone Attendant: The kids zone attendant will staff one of the multiple children's attractions at the VyStar Ballpark. From the speed pitch to the giant inflatables to the carnival-style games, the attendant is responsible overseeing the safety of those in the area as well as ensuring everyone is having FUN. Arrival time would be approximately one hour before gates open and end time would be dependent on crowd size.

Guest Relations: The guest relations area at the VyStar Ballpark will be the customer service and fan information hub of the ballpark. The guest relations staff will greet fans with a smile and help them resolve any issue they may have, from ticketing to getting their child's birthday greeting on the video board. The guest relations members will staff the area from when gates are open through the end of the game, with a focus on service and ensuring fans' expectations are exceeded on all levels.

50/50 Ticket Seller: Ticket sellers sell tickets to fans for the nightly 50/50 charitable raffle at Jumbo Shrimp home games. Sellers should comfortably handle large transactions, credit card machines and the sale and distribution of 50/50 raffle tickets throughout their work shift. They work to engage fans and staff to spread awareness of the 50/50 raffle program. They solve problems quickly and efficiently and answer questions fans may have about the 50/50 raffle program. Ticket sellers are responsible for meeting and/or exceeding designated sales goals per game. Preferred candidates will be available to work a majority of the 75 home games, arriving 1.5 hours prior to game time.

Fan Experience Representatives: The Jumbo Shrimp's most visible and helpful game day employee, the ideal Fan Experience Representative candidate is outgoing, knowledgeable about the ballpark and its rules and regulations, and enjoys interacting with people and having FUN. The Fan Experience Representatives will be located throughout the ballpark, including entry areas of the stadium. Fan Experience Representatives will also serve as friendly faces in many tasks including, assisting fans to their seats, answering any questions guests may have, inspection of bags brought into the ballpark by guests and other tasks as needed. These staff members will also direct entry and exit of guests through areas within the ballpark. Arrival time would be approximately a half hour before gates open, when they would wipe down and prepare their seating section, and last until at least the final out of the game, pending postgame activities.

Bat Boy: Collecting bats from the field is the part you have probably seen at a game, but there is more to the job of a bat boy - from filling water jugs before the game to getting the dugouts prepared, and any other duties as assigned by the Clubhouse Concierge. All bat boys must be at least 16 years of age by Opening Day.

ID Checker: Fans consuming alcohol at Jumbo Shrimp games must first stop by an ID Check station to have their age verified and receive a wrist band from an ID Checker. ID Checkers will arrive at the ballpark a half hour before the gates open, and end time will be - based on crowd size - no later than the seventh inning when alcohol sales end.

Security: Security personnel is needed to protect specific privately-accessed areas throughout VyStar Ballpark. Security personnel will be stationed in a few specific locations that are off-limits to ticketed guests attending Jumbo Shrimp baseball games by looking for access credentials to the areas of which they are overseeing. These positions will be stationary for the majority of a shift, but will require occasional position changes. The team is hoping to find individuals who have worked in similar positions in an event environment.

Game Day Clean Team: Team members will work throughout the game keeping the VyStar Ballpark clean. Responsibilities will include keeping the main concourse tidy, responding to spill calls, emptying trash receptacles throughout the game, keeping restrooms clean and stocked with paper products and soap, and generally keeping the stadium presentable. Team members will generally arrive a half hour before the gates open and work through the end of the game, reporting to the stadium operations manager. Candidates may also be considered for non-game day work.

The Jumbo Shrimp are also seeking candidates for the following food & beverage gameday positions:

Concessions Stand Lead: Responsible for overall operation of a concession stand, including knowledge of setting up a stand, determining levels of production, cleanliness and sanitation of the concession stand, maintaining outstanding quality of customer service, following food HAACP guidelines, alcohol awareness, inventory, organization of inventory, and the knowledge to clean and close the stand at the end of the shift. Must have experience operating on a variety of kitchen equipment and cleanup. Responsible for monitoring all aspects of concession stand operation throughout the game. Food Handler Card required.

Concessions Attendant: Help set up the concession stand per Concession Lead's instructions while keeping the workspace cleaned and organized throughout the shift. Help within concessions to greet customers and ensures that correct order has been placed while taking payment. Ensure order freshness and quality before serving to guest. Refer all guest complaints to Concession Lead or supervisor. Help close and clean the concession stand at the end of the shift per Concession Lead instructions.

Cook: Responsible for preparing menu items per the instructions of the F&B Team. Must have some experience as a cook in a professional or industrial kitchen, and experience using a variety of kitchen equipment. Must have some knife skills and a sense of urgency in completing tasks. Must have a Food Handlers' Card or ServSafe Certificate per the Health Dept. Duties include but not limited to; preparing food items according to the Chef and Kitchen Lead's instructions, maintaining cooking temperature records, maintain a clean cooking station throughout the event, and adhering to safety and sanitation guidelines. Must be able to remain standing for the entirety of the shift and work in front of fryers and grills.

Expeditor: Responsible for communicating between front of house servers, cashiers, bartenders, and managers to the kitchen staff, running food to the appropriate area, helping ensure that orders are accurate, assemble certain menu items, communicate any needs to warehouse staff or lead.

Warehouse Worker/Runner: Duties include receiving and verifying deliveries from purveyors, storing items in areas as directed by the Warehouse Manager, setting up and breaking down portables. Required to put product orders together and deliver them to different areas of the stadium.

Bartender: Responsible for taking orders from the fans using a point of sales terminal, and either dispensing or mixing a drink in addition to food sales. Required to accept payment from fan. Responsible for performing opening and closing duties. Works closely with hawkers to oversee their operations within the stadium. Makes sure all kegs are loaded and ready for game day within the stadium.

Party Deck Attendant: Responsible for all duties needed to service the party area. This includes the setup/breakdown of the catering area. Throughout the event, must ensure the area stays clean, food stays replenished, and maintained hot or cold. Maintain a positive attitude while greeting/speaking to members of the party throughout event and relaying any comments or concerns to supervisor throughout party.

Skydeck Attendant: Responsible for all duties needed to service the party area. This includes the setup/breakdown of the catering area. Throughout the event, must ensure the area stays clean, food stays replenished, and maintained hot or cold. Maintain a positive attitude while greeting/speaking to members of the party throughout event and relaying any comments or concerns to supervisor throughout party. Have knowledge of beer, seltzer and wine and base knowledge of mixing drinks.

Premium Club In-Seat Server: Responsible for taking orders, delivering food, and providing any assistance to the Home Plate Club fans between their seats and the club area. Assisting the Premium Attendant in maintaining the club space buffet, snack shelves, and dining area. Communicate with the bartenders on duty on any special drink orders and assist them with maintaining the bar area.

Pit Crew Cook: Specializes in all things BBQ and smoked meats. Crew cook would assist the Pitmaster in preparing and smoking a rotating proteins menu, ensuring the smoker is keeping temp, manage the cooking time, and ensure the fire is properly maintained. During service, the crew cook would be in charge of slicing and/or portioning the protein options for different styles of service. Ideally, this person has experience and/or knowledge/interest of seasoning meats, using a smoker or high-power grill, and general knife skills.

Warehouse lead: Under the direction of the Food & Beverage Manager, performs activities of the warehouse function at the ballpark and other duties as required by the Food & Beverage Manager or other management staff. This position requires leadership, mentorship, and training to a staff of warehouse runners as well as cooperation and communication with the culinary team, concessions team, and management. The ideal candidate has the enthusiasm to take charge of a large operation in running the warehouse operation, forklift experience and has the experience and knowledge of warehouse procedures to help the overall food and beverage operation. This person has leadership experience and is capable of delegating tasks based on strengths and weaknesses, organizing tasks and to-do lists, and ensuring a constant state of tidiness and cleanliness in the warehouse and storage spaces. The ideal candidate has experience in counting inventory and maintaining par levels, is familiar with invoices and receiving orders, and working with others.

