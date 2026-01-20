Mascots Scampi, Southpaw to Deliver Valentine's Day Packages to Crustacean Nation

Published on January 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Members of Crustacean Nation can make sure this Valentine's Day is a sweet one with tickets vouchers for a 2026 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp home game, a rose from Arlington Flower Shop, Sweet Pete's candy, Jumbo Shrimp Valentine's Day card and a Jumbo Shrimp koozie, all delivered by one of the club's mascots. On Thursday, February 12 and Friday, February 13, Scampi and Southpaw will personally share the love of Valentine's Day and the upcoming baseball season.

With Cupid's big day right around the corner, Arlington Flower Shop and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are offering fans the Jumbo Shrimp Valentine's Day Surprise package, a unique way to make a lasting impression on their loved one. The package includes four undated dugout reserved ticket vouchers for the 2026 season, a rose from Arlington Flower Shop, Sweet Pete's candy, a Jumbo Shrimp Valentine's Day card and a Jumbo Shrimp koozie - all for just $160.

Lovable Jumbo Shrimp mascots Scampi and Southpaw will deliver the Valentine's Day Surprise packages ordered by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 11 (or until packages sell out), to their Valentines throughout the greater Jacksonville area. Packages will be delivered on Thursday, Feb. 12 and Friday, Feb. 13, pending availability.

Delivery time is limited, so call the Jumbo Shrimp front office at (904) 358-2846 to order packages and schedule delivery.







International League Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.